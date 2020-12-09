This Is What Happened to the Couples From Season 1 of 'AYTO'

So, are Amber and Ethan the only couple from Season 1 who stayed together, or did some of the others have a similarly good stroke of luck as well?

Unlike some of the other reality programs belonging to the same genre, it brought together multiple couples that have actually lasted over the years, like Season 1 pair Amber Lee and Ethan Diamond.

As far as matchmaking shows go, Are You the One? turned out to be a phenomenal success.

So, which couples from Season 1 of 'Are You the One?' are still together?

After a not-so-brief fling with Brittany Baldi, Adam Kuhn found his perfect match with Shanley McIntee. Although he and Brittany were quite something, the matchmakers destined him to be with Shanley.

Source: MTV / Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

In the end, it didn't work out with either. However, Adam and Brittany did agree to appear on Season 26 of The Challenge, titled "Battle of the Exes II: Where Is the Love?" Judging by his Instagram activities, Adam might be single. Brittany is in a happy relationship with professional baseball player Ryan Dull. During her time on the show, Shanley was often spotted in the company of Chris Tolleson — but they broke up shortly after the shooting wrapped up.

Since appearing on Are You the One?, Shanley became a successful media personality and Instagram model with appearances on Are You the One: Second Chances and Ex on the Beach. She is currently in a relationship with Cameron Porras. Reportedly, Chris is engaged. He and his partner are raising two kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Even though Chris Scali was meant to be with Jacy Rodriguez, he preferred to hang out with other contestants like Paige Brendel during his time on the show. Judging by their Instagram activities, Chris and Jacy could be single. According to In Touch Weekly, Paige is now married to Daniel Keats.

Article continues below advertisement

Dillan Ostrom and Coleysia Chestnut were one of the few couples who recognized that they were each other's perfect matches relatively early on — only to end it after the show wrapped.

Judging by his latest Instagram activities, Dillan might be single. Coleysia is the proud mother of a beautiful boy. Andrean "Dre" McCoy and Ashleigh Morghan spent a considerable chunk of time together — but they weren't the perfect match. Dre eventually learned that he was destined to be with Simone Kelly, who, in turn, preferred the company of John "JJ" Jacobs.

Article continues below advertisement

Dre doesn't seem to be active on social media. Ashleigh is a successful actress with appearances in Head Count, Snowfall, and The Land. Simone is a successful dancer and singer, and she also landed opportunities on TV shows like The Challenge and a short film titled Happy Hour. JJ is currently working as a comedian, and it looks like he might be in a happy relationship.

Ethan Diamond and Amber Lee got married in 2014, the same year as Season 1 of Are You the One? aired. Theirs is one of the biggest success stories in the history of the show, and they are currently raising two kids together.

Article continues below advertisement

Joey Dillon's perfect match was Brittany Baldi — but he split his time between several other contestants for most of the show. His relationship status is unknown. Ryan Malaty and Jessica Perez didn't continue dating after the show wrapped. Wesley Buckles and Kayla Lusby figured out that they were meant to be relatively early on — but that didn't stop Kayla from trying to make it work with Ryan.