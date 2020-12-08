Did Any of the Couples From Season 2 of 'Are You the One?' End up Staying Together?

Would you be able to find your soul mate if you were locked up with them — and 19 others in a beautiful villa in San Juan, Puerto Rico? That's the question the contestants of Season 2 of Are You the One? had to face back in 2014.

While some of the couples broke up before the Are You the One? reunion episode — looking at you, Pratt and Paris — some ended up sticking it out together for a while. So, are any of the couples still together? Read on to find out.