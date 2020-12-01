Shanley and Chris Went Against the Rules on 'Are You the One' — Are They Still Together?

If they can determine who "the one" is within the given time parameter, they can split a cash prize. Along the way, they can narrow down their prospects by sending one couple to the Truth Booth each week.

The experimental MTV reality series Are You the One utilizes a series of compatibility tests and questionnaires to secretly put young, unlucky-in-love singles together with their "perfect match." While trying to figure out who their ideal partner could be, the contestants live together.

Are Shanley and Chris still together from Are You the One? Keep reading to find out where things stand now.

The first season of the series aired in 2014, and while one couple did actually get married, the most memorable pair was really Shanley McIntee and Chris Tolleson . The two learned early on from the Truth Booth that they were not a perfect match, but they continued to pine for one another and date after the show.

The Truth Booth confirms whether or not a couple is a perfect match.

Chris and Shanley only had eyes for each other on 'Are You the One' Season 1.

As soon as the cast of 20 singles met at the Kauai mansion to kick off Season 1, there was an attraction shared between Shanley and Chris. Shanley, a then-24-year-old Indiana native made it clear that her eyes were on the then-23-year-old Virginia resident. She insisted that they were a perfect match. The other contestants wanted to nip Chris and Shanley's dramatic romance in the bud early on, so they voted to send them to the Truth Booth first.

The pair later acknowledged that there were many reasons why they wouldn't be a perfect match on paper. Later on in the season, when Chris found out that his perfect match was actually Paige Brendel, Shanley cried. By the finale, Shanley found out that her match was Adam Kuhn. Though they knew that they weren't placed together, Chris and Shanley insisted that their bond went beyond the show. On the reunion special, host Ryan Devlin asked about where things stood between Chris and Shanley.

"We were solid for a second, and then it became too much," Chris shared about their post-show relationship. The two explained that they tried to give their romance a shot outside of the show, but that they struggled to maintain a bond while living in different places. "We know why we're not a perfect match. We've understood that, and I want everybody else to know, I'm a very physical [person], and he's a very vocal person. Distance does not work between two people like that," Shanley said.

