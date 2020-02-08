These Are the XFL Players Fans Should Keep an Eye on in the League's First Season Back

29-year-old Christine Michael was the NFL's running back with 256 career carries over four years and was always on the brink of becoming a breakout star, but it never happened for him. We'll see if he can have a career revival in the new league on the St. Louis Battlehawks. The Dallas Renegades have Derron Smith, a former sixth-round pick for the Bengals, who then transitioned to the AAF and is now in the XFL as a defensive back.

The 6'4, 275 lb. defensive end, Kony Ealy was a second-round NFL pick with the Carolina Panthers. He played a bit on the Patriots but never made a splash on the field. At 28-years-old, however, he's got plenty of time to do great work with the Houston Roughnecks.

The Seattle Dragons' defensive lineman Will Sutton was drafted by the Bears in 2014 and played 36 games before hurting his ankle two years later and was ultimately cut. Like Derron, he played in the AAF as well.