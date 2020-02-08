We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
xfl-biggest-names-1581126215737.jpeg
Source: XFL

These Are the XFL Players Fans Should Keep an Eye on in the League's First Season Back

By

When news broke that the XFL would be making a comeback, there were a ton of mixed reactions from football fans. When it comes to American football, there really isn't any comparison to the NFL. The league has the best and brightest talent, and more reach and influence than any other football organization in the world. I'd argue that the majority of pigskin fans in the world wouldn't even be able to tell you the name of another league, let alone the biggest names of people who play in them.

But that doesn't mean that the XFL can't bring in new fans thanks to some impressive players with NFL backgrounds. Here's a few of the biggest names that have been brought into the league.