"His Privilege Was Hanging Out" — Inconsiderate Biker Blocks Road For Garbage Truck "Citizens, if you wonder why the trash didn't get picked up... look for this guy to do it." By Jennifer Farrington Published April 27 2025, 11:27 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@top10.247

The saying "ignorance is bliss" holds a lot of truth — not knowing something can save you a great deal of stress and worry. However, being ignorant (in the sense of being discourteous) while also being aware is a completely different matter and should be called out (safely) on a case-by-case basis. Perhaps in the form of a TikTok? Sometimes, it’s necessary to let someone know they’re wrong and need to correct their behavior, like when a Karen threw a pizza at a Pizza Hut worker and the worker retaliated.

That seems to be the case with a biker who decided to block a garbage truck driver (and worker) from doing their job. Slinging garbage day in and day out is no easy task, and with employers giving employees larger workloads without increasing pay, why make someone’s job harder than it already is? Honestly, it's just unfair. In any case, here’s what went down and the hilarious reactions people had to the now viral clip showcasing it all play out.

This biker refused to move out of a garbage truck's way, and the internet has thoughts.

In a clip uploaded to TikTok by @top10.247, a guy can be seen casually sitting on his bike, engrossed in his phone. While he’s not being wronged for that, the problem lies in where he’s doing it — right in the road, blocking a garbage truck that needs to pass.

The clip opens with the garbage man already off the truck, trying to figure out what to do. You can hear him complaining under his breath, clearly frustrated that he has work to do while the biker, unconcerned by the truck waiting behind him, is sitting there scrolling on his phone.

Still unsure of what course of action to take, the worker walks by the man and says something to him, though it’s unclear what was said. The biker responds, but his words are also inaudible.

The garbage man then heads back to the truck, which backs up, likely to try and maneuver into another lane. This all seems to be unfolding in New York City, of all places, as one commenter wrote, "I miss the old NYC. He would not have won."

Having a garbage truck maneuver out of a lane with traffic beside it is not only wild but incredibly inconsiderate. I mean, who just parks their bike in the street and sits there scrolling on their phone?

It seems that once the cyclist realized his actions had caught the attention of not just the garbage man but others, he decided to stay in front of the truck on purpose — just because he could.

For that reason, folks flooded the comment section with their thoughts, many of which agreed that if this were "back in the day," someone would have plucked him right out of his spot and placed him on the sidewalk.

