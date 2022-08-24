Bill Nye Opens up About the "Global Reach" of His "Science Guy" Persona (EXCLUSIVE)

Bill was astounded by the interaction and the impact that he has had globally. "So he watches it on the internet in English and loves it," he continued. "It was amazing, the so-called 'global reach' of the show. It really still amazes me that many, many people, more than I can count ... people from Spanish-speaking countries who watched the show dubbed but they could hear the English and that's how they learned."

He added: "People have told me they learned how to speak English [because of Bill Nye the Science Guy]. That's just amazing to me. That's it, and these people really like it, they like the old show. They just see it. They like it. That's really something."