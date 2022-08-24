Bill Nye Opens up About the "Global Reach" of His "Science Guy" Persona (EXCLUSIVE)
There are few people whose careers have had pop culture in as much of a grip as Bill Nye has. The science-loving, joke-cracking, lab coat–donning television icon has been teaching the world interesting and fun tidbits about the Earth for decades now, and his latest efforts on Peacock's new show The End Is Nye are no different.
Although many fans may be familiar with Bill thanks to his cult classic character Bill Nye the Science Guy, many may not be as aware of what he's up to today and what's on his mind in 2022. So, without further ado, here's what Bill had to share with Distractify about what's going on in his life now.
Where is Bill Nye the Science Guy now?
Bill has come a long way since his early days being a joyous educational fixture in U.S. classrooms. Now he's teamed up with Peacock and Seth MacFarlane on The End Is Nye, a show that mixes part-comedy and part–climate doomsday to deliver his now-adult fans the healthy reality dose about the future of the planet that they need.
Bill opened up about a lot of pretty wild happenings on The End Is Nye, but what scares him the most currently? Well, coronal mass ejection, from his point of view.
"The corona is the outer layer of the sun and magnetic fields swirl around inside," he told us. "Groups send out a huge chunk of a star, these charged particles which come toward the Earth and they're moving ... electric field versus magnetic field."
He went on to say, "This would interact with the Earth's magnetic field and turn off all of the lights, everything goes dark. Then you wouldn't have clean water, you wouldn't have food, you wouldn't have transportation, you wouldn't have anything!"
Bill concluded with "they're all scary, but that one is really scary to me. But with systems in place, if we agreed this was possible that could happen, then we would make our electrical infrastructure much more robust."
Bill Nye the Science Guy reveals the most surprising time he has been recognized.
Not only is Bill a massive success in the United States, but his educational '90s videos have been seen globally.
"I was in Bayeux, France, [looking at a] tapestry that’s there in this cathedral," he recalled to us. "Before people were literate, they would just go to this cathedral and look at this tapestry to learn about the history of that region, France and England. Thirty percent of the English language is French because of this interaction. And this guy comes up to me, a French guy, 19 years old, 'I really liked your show!'"
Bill was astounded by the interaction and the impact that he has had globally. "So he watches it on the internet in English and loves it," he continued. "It was amazing, the so-called 'global reach' of the show. It really still amazes me that many, many people, more than I can count ... people from Spanish-speaking countries who watched the show dubbed but they could hear the English and that's how they learned."
He added: "People have told me they learned how to speak English [because of Bill Nye the Science Guy]. That's just amazing to me. That's it, and these people really like it, they like the old show. They just see it. They like it. That's really something."
Bill has advice for those who don't think that individuals can impact climate change.
The problem of climate change on a global scale is a multifaceted issue that often seems much larger than what any one person can affect, but Bill has a word of advice for those seeming discouraged.
"You can make a difference and vote," he explained.
"And if you're too young to vote, make sure the grown-ups in your life vote," Bill added. "We need policies to address climate change, clean water, renewable electricity, and access to the internet for everybody. We need those as soon as possible. And for that we have to make some changes in the way we use our treasures, the ways we distribute our wealth. So, we can do that, but it takes you to vote."
You heard the man; it's up to all of us to protect the planet that we call home.