'Pokémon' and 'Fire Emblem' Voice Actor Billy Kametz Passes Away at Age 35

On April 26, 2022, Billy released a video on his YouTube page called "Health Update," where he announced a diagnosis of stage 4 colon cancer. The actor said he would be returning home to be with his family during his treatment and would be taking a hiatus from acting until his health improved.

He said in the video, "I just want to let you guys know that I'm gonna fight this, I'm not gonna quit, I'm not gonna stop fighting, and I'm gonna get through this."