TikTok Creator the Dub King Has Reportedly Passed Away at 43 Year Old

TikTok Creator the Dub King Has Reportedly Passed Away at 43 Year OldBy Tatayana Yomary
May. 17 2022, Published 11:39 a.m. ET
TikTok creator the Dub King, aka Jules Eusebio, best known for his TV show and movie impersonations, has reportedly passed away. Jules was only 43 years old.
As the TikTok community and other social media users mourn the loss of the Dub King, fans and fellow creators are taking the time to share touching tributes. However, everyone wants to know what happened to Jules.
So, the question stands: What was the Dub King’s cause of death? Keep reading to find out.
The Dub King reportedly passed away due to typhoid fever.
According to The Focus News, via GMA Entertainment, the Dub King passed away on May 15, 2022 due to a severe case of typhoid fever.
In case you’re not familiar with typhoid fever, Mayo Clinic shares that the illness is caused by “salmonella typhi bacteria,” which is primarily found “in contaminated food and water.”
The Dub King’s friend reportedly confirmed to GMA Entertainment that the TikTok star was in and out of the hospital due to the illness which ultimately caused his demise. Additionally, PEP shares that the Dub King also had mental health struggles.
The Dub King aka Jules Eusebio had amassed 836,000 followers during his time on TikTok.
There’s a reason why the Dub King was considered to be one of TikTok’s shining stars. Aside from Jules’ massive 836,000 TikTok follower count, the 43-year-old was great at delivering funny content that the social media community appreciated.
The Dub King was mostly known for his super-funny impersonations from various movies and TV shows. In fact, his impersonation of Jodi Santamaria as Dr. Jill in The Philippine drama series The Broken Marriage Vow is one of many viral clips from the late star.
The TikToker was also known to impersonate other celebrities including Kris Aquino, Vice Ganda, Catriona Gray, Toni Gonzaga, and Anne Curtis Smith.
There’s no doubt that the Dub King was a great addition to the TikTok community. The 43-year-old was able to put a smile on the faces of many while staying true to himself, which is a gift within itself.
We would like to give our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the Dub King.