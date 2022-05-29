‘The Wild Bunch’ and ‘American Graffiti’ Actor Bo Hopkins Dies at 84

Veteran actor Bo Hopkins, who had a half century of Hollywood film and TV credits to his name, died in Van Nuys, Calif. on Saturday, May 28.

Born William Hopkins on Feb. 2, 1938, in Greenville, S.C. — the son of a mill worker and a stay-at-home mother — Bo made a name for himself in films like The Wild Bunch, The Getaway, and American Graffiti (alongside Harrison Ford). In 2020, he returned to the screen in Hillbilly Elegy.