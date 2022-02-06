Inside Legendary Actor Harrison Ford's Sweet Relationship With Current Wife Calista Flockhart

Actor Harrison Ford wasn't always successful and spent the majority of the 1960s trying to break into the industry with smaller acting roles for which he was often uncredited. After successfully auditioning for George Lucas' 1977 film American Grafitti, his collaboration with Lucas forever changed the course of his life and career.

Best known for his work in Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Blade Runner, and more, Harrison Ford has been married three times and has five children. He currently resides in Jackson, Wyoming, but also has a home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, Calif.

Birth date: July 13, 1942

Birth place: Chicago, Illinois

Birth name: Harrison Ford

Father: John William "Christopher" Ford

Mother: Dorothy (née Nidelman) Ford

Marriages: Mary Marquardt (m. 1964—1979), Melissa Mathison (m. 1983—2000, div. 2004), Calista Flockhart (m. 2010—)

Children: Benjamin Ford, Willard Ford, Malcolm Ford, Georgia Ford, Liam Flockhart Ford

Education: Maine East High School (grad. 1960), Ripon College