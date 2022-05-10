'Minder' and 'New Tricks' Star Dennis Waterman Dies at 74 Years Old

In the years that followed, Dennis took on a variety of recurring roles such as on the CBS comedy Fair Exchange as well as shows like The Barnstormers and films like Up the Junction and Wedding Night.

His first truly big role came in 1974 when he was tapped to play Deputy Sergeant George Carter in the hit series The Sweeney, which ran until 1978. After that, he also joined the cast of Minder, and famously sang its theme song, "I Could Be So Good For You."

More recently, he starred from 2003 to 2015 in New Tricks and sang the theme song for that as well.