'Friends' and 'Seinfeld' Actor Mike Hagerty Dies at 67 Years Old

'Friends' and 'Seinfeld' Actor Mike Hagerty Dies at 67 Years OldBy Chris Barilla
May. 9 2022, Published 11:27 a.m. ET
When your filmography includes world-renowned television programs such as Friends and Seinfeld, it's clear that you did something right in your career. That's precisely the case for actor Mike Hagerty, who rose to fame in the early '80s and worked until 2022.
Unfortunately, Mike passed away at 67 years old on May 6, 2022, leaving behind an undeniable legacy that will surely endure for years to come. So, what exactly was the star's cause of death? Keep scrolling for more details.
What was Mike Hagerty's cause of death?
Unfortunately, neither Mike's family nor his friends have disclosed his official cause of death as of this writing. The news of the actor's passing reached the public by way of his friend, comedian and Somebody Somewhere co-star Bridget Everett, who shared the tragic information on Instagram.
"With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles. A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed," the caption of the post — which showed a few snapshots of the actor — read.
In a second post, Bridget shared more images of herself with the actor, writing, "I loved Mike the instant I met him. He was so special. Warm, funny, never met a stranger. We are devastated he has passed. Mike was adored by the entire cast and crew of Somebody Somewhere. Our thoughts are with his wife and family."
Mike starred in many hits throughout his life.
Born in Chicago in 1954, Mike got his first credited acting role in 1983, when he played a police officer on Doctor Detroit. In the years that followed, Mike went on to become very accomplished in the field and work on the likes of cult classics such as Friends, Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Wayne's World, Entourage, and Cheers.
Our thoughts are with Mike's family and friends during this time.