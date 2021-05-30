Legendary Singer B.J. Thomas Has Died at Age 78 — What Happened to Him?

In March 2021, B.J. was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. Although he was optimistic about his treatment plan at that time, he died just two months later due to complications from the advanced disease.

"I just wanted to take this unique opportunity to share my gratitude to Gloria, my wonderful wife and my rock for over 53 years, my family, friends, and fans," B.J. said in a statement on his website when he announced his diagnosis.