'80s Music Video Legend Tawny Kitaen Has Died at Age 59 — What Happened?

'80s icon Tawny Kitaen has tragically died it has been reported. She was only 59 years old. Her daughters, Wynter and Raine, stated, "We are heartbroken and saddened to announce the death of our mom. We just want to say thank you for all of you, her fans and her friends, for always showing her such support and love. You gave her life everyday. We miss her and love her and we know her legacy will live on forever."

What was Tawny Kitaen's cause of death?

As of now, the Orange County coroner's office has yet to determine Tawny Kitaen's cause of death. The only description around her death as of this time is "residential death."

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

While it's unclear what happened and is unfair to speculate, it's known that Tawny did struggle with substance abuse in the recent past. In 2006, Tawny was charged with possessing 15 grams of cocaine and has been very open about her addiction. A year later, she was arrested for a DUI.

It's unclear if Tawny had been sober these last few years. Fans and celebrities alike have taken to Twitter to express their condolences for Tawny's family and are paying tribute to the star.

Article continues below advertisement

#TawnyKitaen was my hair inspiration in the late 80s. RIP pic.twitter.com/V71yb24JTc — 🍹Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) May 8, 2021 Source: Twitter

Actor Tom Arnold shared a funny story about Tawny and Chris Farley, writing, "Chris Farley was in love with Tawny Kitaen so he called & asked her out to dinner. Chris got a limo for his big date & when beautiful Tawny opened her door Chris handed her a bouquet of roses. She was so impressed she invited Chris inside to meet Chuck Finley … her husband."

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Farley was in love with Tawny Kitaen so he called & asked her out to dinner. Chris got a limo for his big date & when beautiful Tawny opened her door Chris handed her a bouquet of roses. She was so impressed she invited Chris inside to meet Chuck Finley…her husband❤️#RIP — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) May 8, 2021 Source: Twitter

"So sad to hear of #TawnyKitaen ‘s passing. She was always very sweet to me. This is a photo of us meeting many years ago when she and David came to my show. My love and sympathies to her family and friends," Richard Marx tweeted.

Article continues below advertisement

So sad to hear of #TawnyKitaen ‘s passing. She was always very sweet to me. This is a photo of us meeting many years ago when she and David came to my show. My love and sympathies to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/l8SvMJI5pe — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) May 8, 2021 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

Tawny was probably most famous for her legendary role in Whitesnake's music video for "Here I Go Again." She also appeared in RATT's music video for "Back for More" and appeared on the cover of two of their albums. She starred in several movies, such as Bachelor Party (along with Tom Hanks), Perils of Gwendoline, and After Midnight. She had a few smaller roles — such as Jerry's girlfriend in an episode of Seinfeld — and she co-hosted America's Funniest People from 1992 to 1994.

Source: RHINO/YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

Tawny married the lead singer of Whitesnake, David Coverdale, in 1989. The couple divorced in 1991. She was also married to baseball player Chuck Finley from 1997 to 2002, and the couple had a tumultuous relationship. She was charged with domestic violence after Chuck claimed she kicked him in the face while wearing heels. He later dropped the charges. Tawny was also known for having an affair with O.J. Simpson while he was still married to Nicole Brown Simpson.

While it's been a while since Tawny's last big project, she did post to social media quite often.Right before her death, she shared a photo of herself and her brother. "Me and my handsome brother," she wrote in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

A week prior to her death, she uploaded a TikTok of herself. "Who knows?" she titled the video.

Article continues below advertisement

On April 29, Tawny posted a selfie with the caption, "She’sssss back! Not feeling good, is like totally not feeling good! I’ve missed you guys. so much. I swear you keep me sane." It's unclear why Tawny wasn't feeling well and if this has anything to do with her death.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram