People Are Celebrating the Work of Actress Olympia Dukakis, Who Died at Age 89

Oscar-winning actress Olympia Dukakis died on Saturday, May 1, 2021. She was best known for her performances in Steel Magnolias and Moonstruck, for which she won an Oscar. Her brother, Apollo Dukakis, announced her death in a Facebook post. Her agent Allison Levy also confirmed her death.

Fans of the actress want to know what was the cause of her death as they mourn her lifetime of achievement.