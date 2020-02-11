We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Pregnant Black Mom with 4 Kids Criticized for Having a Large Family

While one white mom is over here getting shamed for only having one kid, Leslie Lewis, a black mother of four, was criticized for having too big a family when she recently announced that she was pregnant. Leslie is a stylist and an influencer with a large, adorable family whom she often features on her popular Instagram account, @TheLewis_Show

The Lewis family — Leslie, her husband Joe, their two sons, two daughters, and a scruffy dog — are featured prominently on her Instagram page, often looking ridiculously cute in matching outfits (the dog included). When Leslie announced she is pregnant with her fifth kid on Instagram, the haters came out of the woodwork. 