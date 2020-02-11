Pregnant Black Mom with 4 Kids Criticized for Having a Large Family

Large families are acceptable...if you're white. TLC has several shows about families much bigger than Leslie's, but none of them are people of color. Leslie adds that large families of color are rarely portrayed positively in the media.

"It is... common practice, even in this day, for the media to portray families of color as incapable of raising large families responsibly," she said. "In reality, working families of color have historically been large in size, usually with more than three children."