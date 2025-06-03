The Blake Lively Side of the 'It Ends With Us' Legal Drama Just Took a Hit Is Blake Lively the new Amber Heard? By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 3 2025, 4:36 p.m. ET Source: Mega

It really says something about the world when people are treating a sexual harassment lawsuit like it's the Twilight movie franchise. Instead of Team Edward and Team Jacob, social media has divided itself into Team Blake and Team Justin camps. Who could have predicted that It Ends With Us would somehow never end? We hate to say it but the allegations have been significantly diluted by the circus surrounding the two individuals involved.

Article continues below advertisement

It all began in late December 2024 when Blake Lively accused Justin Baldoni, along with his production company Wayfarer Studios, of sexually harassing her and engaging in a smear campaign. This kicked off a string of lawsuits that involve Baldoni, his publicists, Lively, and more, which center on allegations of defamation, astroturfing, and extortion. Even Taylor Swift was briefly subpoenaed! In May 2025, Lively dropped one part of her already difficult-to-track lawsuit. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Blake Lively has dropped part of her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

Per Variety, Judge Lewis Liman has decided Lively's claims are a no-go. This decision is technically a win for Baldoni, though Lively chose to withdraw her claims after her It Ends With Us co-star filed a motion to compel the actor to turn over medical records. Baldoni's lawyers filed this motion in an effort to prove that Lively was indeed suffering from emotional distress. Instead of fighting back, Lively dropped that part of her lawsuit.

On June 3, 2025, Judge Lewis Liman wrote in his motion that "because the parties have agreed to dismiss Ms. Lively’s tenth and eleventh causes of action ... the Court exercises its inherent authority and authority under Rule 15 to dismiss them without prejudice." Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, lawyers for Lively, said in a statement that their client will "continue to pursue emotional distress damages through other claims in her lawsuit," per The Hollywood Reporter.

Article continues below advertisement

Much of social media appears to be Team Justin.

After Variety shared the story about Lively dropping part of her lawsuit to X, the replies were mostly in support of Baldoni. "He should sue her for emotional distress," replied one X user. Another chimed in and said, "The only person who has suffered intentional infliction of emotional distress and embarrassment humiliation is Justin Baldoni because of all the lies that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds created about him."