Blind Frog Ranch Is an Important Piece of Property for Duane and Chad Ollinger 'Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch' is filmed on location. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 22 2025, 3:23 p.m. ET

As the seasons of Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch continue, so do the questions about the property and what's really there. Owners Duane and Chad Ollinger initially believed there's gold under the property, but now, they believe there could be other things, including, according to some viewers, alien activity. Naturally, fans want to know the location of Blind Frog Ranch.

Duane and Chad really do run the ranch, and the Travel Channel show is filmed there on location. They once even offered tours of Blind Frog Ranch to fans who wanted to see an up close look at the place where the mysteries began. Although the ranch is considered private property, and visitors aren't permitted to go on the land, it still begs the question of where it is located.

Where is Blind Frog Ranch's location?

The exact location of Blind Frog Ranch is in Vernal, Utah. It's a small town in the northeast portion of Utah, and a few hours away from Salt Lake City. The ranch is 160 acres and includes underground caves, where gold is believed to be. To date, no gold of excessive value has been found under Blind Frog Ranch on the show, but the mysteries definitely continue to be part of the series.

However, Duane and Chad both want the public to know that the questions surrounding Blind Frog Ranch have nothing to do with the content in shows like The Curse of Oak Island and Skinwalker Ranch. They shared on the official Facebook page for Blind Frog Ranch that they won't stand for "negative comments that draw unfavorable comparisons" between Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch and the other shows.

Underwater cave diving isn’t just an adventure—it’s one of the most dangerous jobs in the world. 🌊 #BlindFrogRanch 😱 pic.twitter.com/PI8dnIjobs — Discovery (@Discovery) January 16, 2025

Can you tour the ranch from 'Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch'?

Thanks to the show, Blind Frog Ranch has more interest in it than ever from fans and those who are just curious about the land itself. So much so that the Ollingers once offered tours on the property. But, according to the website for the Blind Frog Ranch tours, they had to pause the attraction because of a camera that had been placed on the property unbeknownst to the owners.

"It is regrettable that the tours have been, and will continue to be, temporarily suspended until certain issues are addressed," Duane shared in a statement on the website. "These issues include the completion of filming for Season 3, ensuring that BFR is secured from intruders who may be carrying firearms, and the remediation of any dangerous, illegal holes that have been dug without the consent or knowledge of the relevant government agencies."

Blind Frog Ranch has to be one of the most interesting shows/documentaries that I have ever watched. I’ve got my own theories but I feel like they’ve got it figured out. Can’t wait to see what they find — Zach Anderson (@zwandersn) January 15, 2025