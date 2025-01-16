The Property on 'Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch' Could Be Worth a Pretty Penny There might be more than one owner of Blind Frog Ranch, technically. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 16 2025, 1:56 p.m. ET Source: Discovery

There might be several shows about finding gold around the United States, but Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch is just a tad different, as it focuses on one singular spot. Well, technically, it's one large ranch called — you guessed it — Blind Frog Ranch. But who owns Blind Frog Ranch and how likely is it that there is actually gold hidden somewhere beneath it?

Article continues below advertisement

Before you can say The Beverly Hillbillies, this isn't a simple case of hoping to strike it rich on the property thanks to oil hiding underground. Instead, the owner of Blind Frog Ranch believes there is gold in the caves underneath the Utah property, and the show is his chance to share his exploration with viewers.

Source: Discovery

Article continues below advertisement

Who owns Blind Frog Ranch on the show?

Those who have watched Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch since its beginning know that Duane Ollinger is the primary owner of the ranch. However, according to some dedicated fans on Reddit, there are property records that indicate there are other partial owners of the land. That's definitely a possibility if others invested in Blind Frog Ranch in the hopes of getting a big payout, should Duane find the gold he's looking for.

Either way, though, Duane is front and center on Blind Frog Ranch as the dedicated gold hunter on the property. Not only have Duane and his son Chad Ollinger considered that there is gold beneath the ranch, but on the show they've also shared theories about UFOs favoring the property from time to time. And, according to them, there could be other supernatural or unexplained energies attached to the ranch.

Article continues below advertisement

In a 2023 interview with Hollywood Soapbox, Chad and Duane said that there is always going to be a need to keep searching the property. Chad even shared that "there is some kind of energy field" underneath the property that has been proven by different kinds of technologies. And therein lies the pair's motivation to keep searching.

Article continues below advertisement

Is there real gold under Blind Frog Ranch?

Duane has long believed there to be gold hidden in the caves beneath Blind Frog Ranch. In the same 2023 interview, Duane said that he expects the exploration to continue for a long time, because once it's over, it's over.

Article continues below advertisement

But even if they come up short or even virtually empty-handed, he and Chad have managed to make a living off the land from Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch and the official merch store online. The VIP membership offers exclusive interviews for fans to check out, along with a virtual tour of the ranch.