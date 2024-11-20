Home > Television > Reality TV Here's What We Know About 'Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch' Star Chad Ollinger's Kids Chad Ollinger from 'Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch' is open on screen, but more guarded about his home family life, including his kids. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 20 2024, 4:25 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @BlindFrogRanch

Reality TV star Chad Ollinger from Discovery's Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch is known best for his dogged treasure-hunting skills. As the son of Blind Frog Ranch owner, Duane Ollinger, he has a vital role both at the ranch and as part of the series.

Chad is somehow both an open and gregarious guy while being somewhat private when it comes to his off-screen life, so fans of the show might not know a lot about what his family life looks like at home. Here's what we know about Chad, his home life, and his kids.

Here's what we know about Chad Ollinger from 'Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch' and his kids.

Duane once described his son Chad by saying, "He doesn't have an ounce of quit in him." He added that if someone needs to scuba dive into an unknown cavern system 50 feet below the ground, Chad's your man.

Of course, he's more than just a daredevil with a huge personality. He's also a son, husband, and father. Chad is married and has four kids. Chad keeps his home life pretty private, so not much is publicly known about his wife or kids. However, he has dropped hints before that his perseverance in unraveling the Blind Frog Ranch mystery has cost him in his personal life.

In an interview with TV Insider, Chad explained, "It has hindered different relationships for sure. We spend a lot of time up there. We travel quite a bit to research this project. It has been tough on relationships, but here we are."

'Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch' isn't just a treasure hunt; it's a journey through the paranormal.

Blind Frog Ranch is more than a place to work. It's almost a calling. Before coming up to the Ranch and embarking on this journey to discovery, Chad says that he didn't really believe in the paranormal. However, being at Blind Frog Ranch changed his mind. While speaking with TV Insider, Chad shared that the paranormal experiences have at times slowed their efforts at Blind Frog Ranch.

He explained, "One of the hindrances has been the paranormal for sure. We’re right by Skinwalker Ranch, so we’re starting to see different clues from that. The things we see and hear and smell is wild. I didn’t believe in any of this stuff until I got up here. There is definitely something going on for sure."

Chad added, "You can even ask the people around here. They all believe in this kind of thing because they’ve experienced certain things that are weird. We experience it, too. It can hinder our path. We’d find a big clue and it’s almost like something weird happens all the time after. It’s almost like something is being protected or guarded."