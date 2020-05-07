'Blindspot' Fans, Here Are Your Much-Needed Spoilers for Season 5

What would you do if your arch-enemy got a job at the FBI just so that she could track you down, order a missile, and blow up the quaint cabin near Iceland where you've been hiding from her?

That's the dilemma Weller, Reade, Zapata, and Patterson had to face in the Season 4 finale of Blindspot. As the action-packed episode revealed, the four FBI agents were in deeper trouble than they could have ever imagined.

What's next? Proceed with caution, Season 5 spoilers ahead!