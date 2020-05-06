The Identity of the Kitty on 'The Masked Singer' Is Definitely [SPOILER]

Up until recently, both judges and viewers alike had a difficult time figuring out who was behind the mask. But now, everyone has come to the same conclusion.

Since the very beginning of Season 3 of The Masked Singer, the Kitty has been a fan favorite. So it comes as no surprise that she's still in the running for the golden mask trophy. Between her killer vocals, her vivacious stage presence, and her fancy costume, the Kitty is truly a star.

Let's take a look at all the spoilers surrounding the Kitty's true identity ahead of the final few episodes of Season 3 of The Masked Singer. Because people are convinced they know with 100 percent certainty who the celebrity is behind the mask.

However, the more that the Kitty performed over the course of The Masked Singer, the less likely that guess became. The judges threw around a number of guesses about the Kitty's true identify throughout Season 3, including: Nicole Richie, Paris Hilton, Vanessa Hudgens, and Julianne Hough.

Anybody notice the kitty’s eye colors? Kate Bosworth is small and has eyes with one blue and one hazel. #TheMaskedSinger

Before viewers even heard the Kitty sing, they had guesses about her identity based on what her costume alone looked like — and people were sure her different colored eyes were a clue. Since the Kitty has one blue eye and one brown eye, actress Kate Bosworth was a solid guess. Bonus: Kate can sing.

Now, pretty much everyone's convinced the Kitty is Jackie Evancho.

The general consensus these days is the Kitty is none other than Jackie Evancho — who was the runner-up on America's Got Talent in 2010. (She also returned for AGT: The Champions in 2019.) Jackie was only 10 at the time, and one of the clues the Kitty has shared is that she was very young when she began her career. Additionally, the Kitty has suffered from body image issues, just like Jackie.

Other clues have also pointed to Jackie as being behind the Kitty mask. In April, the Kitty mentioned her connection to Robert Redford, which confused judges at first. However, Robert actually directed and co-starred with Jackie in The Company You Keep — her first movie — in 2011. "The first time we met, it was lit," the Kitty also said of The Masked Singer judge, Robin Thicke. Lo and behold, both Robin and Jackie performed at a tree lighting ceremony held at the Grove in Los Angeles back in 2011.

Another clue revealed the Kitty believes "Christmas is truly the most wonderful time of the year." Which makes perfect sense, considering Jackie's two holiday albums (O Holy Night and Heavenly Christmas) have managed to go gold. If you're still not completely convinced the Kitty is Jackie, go ahead and take a look at the voice comparison video, below.

