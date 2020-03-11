Is [Spoiler] the Rhino on 'The Masked Singer' Season 3?By Leila Kozma
Season 3 of The Masked Singer featured some of the most unforgettable performances to date.
The Kitty earned accolades with a fiercely powerful rendition of Ariana Grande's "Dangerous Woman." Likewise, the Kangaroo amazed viewers with an incredible take on Robyn's pop anthem, "Dancing On My Own."
Will the Rhino be able to outdo the competition? Who could be the mysterious The Masked Singer contestant?
So, who is the Rhino? What's there to know about 'The Masked Singer' contestant?
The Rhino has yet to appear on stage in Season 3 of the show. This gave fuel to viewers' imaginations, leading many to engage in heated debates about which singer, athlete, or actor could be hiding underneath the slick and stylish costume.
In lieu of a clue package, fans have taken to assess the mammal's fashion-forward attire in hopes of shedding light on his identity. Unlike other contestants, the Rhino opted for a costume within a costume, combining the mammal attire with a delightfully nostalgia-inducing, vintage aviator-inspired look.
In addition to the standard garb — a face mask perfectly imitating the thick, grey skin of real rhinoceroses — he chose an exquisitely-designed two-tone leather jacket complete with a fluffy shearling lining, a pure white scarf, a muted green military overshirt, and matching pants. The aviator glasses, the leather thigh holster, and the chestnut-hue gloves take the outfit to the next level.
According to fans, the aviation-inspired clothes must be a clue. Some are hedging their bets on celebrities with a serious aviation-addiction, including stars who have already obtained a flying license.
The Rhino could be John Travolta or Jim Carrey, for instance.
John Travolta is a particularly popular guess. The Pulp Fiction actor obtained his pilot license at the age of 22, and he has been devoted to the craft ever since. According to Business Insider, he is so enthusiastic about everything flying-related, that he even opened his own, private airport, complete with two runways and five jets.
"Now I've made a profession out of flying in addition to acting, and at my age I'm glad I did, because it's something to do when you're not working," John explained in a previous appearance on Australia's Today.
But John is far from the only celeb with a rare knack for flying. According to MBSF, Jim Carrey splurged around $59 million on his own private jet. This piece of information didn't miss the attention of The Masked Singer fans either, with many placing their bets on him.
According to others, the beautifully-designed aviation gear points to the cast of Jumanji. Dwayne Johnson, Nick Jonas, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black are just some of the fan favorites.
"Dwayne Johnson as Rhino confirmed," tweeted a fan.
"The Rhino is Kevin Hart," wrote another.
Height is another key factor leading the speculations, with many claiming that the rhino must be a male celebrity. Some believe that the Rhino must be an athlete, hedging their bets on LeBron James, Barry Hall, and Michael Vick.
Ready to find out more about the Rhino? Catch new episodes of The Masked Singer every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.
