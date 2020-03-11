We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Is [Spoiler] the Rhino on 'The Masked Singer' Season 3?

By

Season 3 of The Masked Singer featured some of the most unforgettable performances to date.

The Kitty earned accolades with a fiercely powerful rendition of Ariana Grande's "Dangerous Woman." Likewise, the Kangaroo amazed viewers with an incredible take on Robyn's pop anthem, "Dancing On My Own."

Will the Rhino be able to outdo the competition? Who could be the mysterious The Masked Singer contestant?

So, who is the Rhino? What's there to know about 'The Masked Singer' contestant?

The Rhino has yet to appear on stage in Season 3 of the show. This gave fuel to viewers' imaginations, leading many to engage in heated debates about which singer, athlete, or actor could be hiding underneath the slick and stylish costume. 