Is [Spoiler] the Rhino on 'The Masked Singer' Season 3?

Season 3 of The Masked Singer featured some of the most unforgettable performances to date.

The Kitty earned accolades with a fiercely powerful rendition of Ariana Grande's "Dangerous Woman." Likewise, the Kangaroo amazed viewers with an incredible take on Robyn's pop anthem, "Dancing On My Own."

Will the Rhino be able to outdo the competition? Who could be the mysterious The Masked Singer contestant?