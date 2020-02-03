We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Who Is the Kangaroo on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Are Loving Her Voice

When The Masked Singer first premiered on Fox in early 2019, we never expected the reality singing competition to snag the coveted post-Super Bowl timeslot a year later. But Season 3 lived up to the hype with a shocking reveal in Episode 1 and a handful of seriously impressive performances. 

The Kangaroo, whose rendition of Robyn’s "Dancing On My Own" blew the audience — and judges — away, left us particularly intrigued. Here’s what we know about the marsupial’s real identity.

Who is the Kangaroo on 'The Masked Singer'?

The mystery celeb offered up several clues before taking to the stage for the first time, including this one: "I recently lost a person who held my family’s heart together. Then, by my own admission, I found myself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. I have to fight for my family and show them that bullies never win."