Who Is the Kangaroo on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Are Loving Her Voice

When The Masked Singer first premiered on Fox in early 2019, we never expected the reality singing competition to snag the coveted post-Super Bowl timeslot a year later. But Season 3 lived up to the hype with a shocking reveal in Episode 1 and a handful of seriously impressive performances.

The Kangaroo, whose rendition of Robyn’s "Dancing On My Own" blew the audience — and judges — away, left us particularly intrigued. Here’s what we know about the marsupial’s real identity.