Who Is the Kangaroo on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Are Loving Her Voice

Who Is the Kangaroo on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Are Loving Her VoiceBy Allison Cacich
When The Masked Singer first premiered on Fox in early 2019, we never expected the reality singing competition to snag the coveted post-Super Bowl timeslot a year later. But Season 3 lived up to the hype with a shocking reveal in Episode 1 and a handful of seriously impressive performances.
The Kangaroo, whose rendition of Robyn’s "Dancing On My Own" blew the audience — and judges — away, left us particularly intrigued. Here’s what we know about the marsupial’s real identity.
Who is the Kangaroo on 'The Masked Singer'?
The mystery celeb offered up several clues before taking to the stage for the first time, including this one: "I recently lost a person who held my family’s heart together. Then, by my own admission, I found myself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. I have to fight for my family and show them that bullies never win."
She also added, "One of my greatest fears is being vulnerable, and this year I’ve had no other option than to be vulnerable. But with this kangaroo costume, I feel like I can get my superhero powers back."
The judges’ guesses ranged from Iggy Azalea (given the apparent Aussie connection) to Kelly Rowland to American Idol winner Jordin Sparks. But fans seem convinced that the Kangaroo is a different Jordyn — Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods, to be exact.
Given the entertainer’s clue about being thrust into the spotlight "for all the wrong reasons," we’d say Jordyn is a pretty solid prediction. The 22-year-old famously parted ways with Kylie and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan last February when it was revealed that she kissed Khloé Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.
Jordyn, who was practically joined at the hip with Kylie, maintains that she didn’t initiate the intimate encounter, but the brunette beauty is clearly ready to move on from the scandal. "I don't think I've ever been more busy," she told Entertainment Tonight in June.
"I was on [the Freeform show] Grown-ish. That comes out next month and, yeah, hopefully more stuff is coming soon," she continued. "Trying new things, getting into acting, I have my activewear line, more designing, and just moving forward and keeping positive people around me."
The model didn’t mention a career in music, but given her family’s connection to the entertainment business — her late father was a television sound engineer while her mom works as a talent and brand manager — we wouldn’t be surprised if Jordyn tried her hand at singing.
Some viewers think the Kangaroo could be Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia.
Personally, we don’t think that the Kangaroo is an Australian artist, but there is a sector of fans that seem hung up on the costume’s significance. Not only is Natalie from the Land Down Under, but she also recently welcomed a child, which would tie in the ensemble’s pouch quite nicely.
The Grammy nominee is reportedly releasing a new album this year, so it’s possible that she’s using the reality show to promote her upcoming music.
Whoever the Kangaroo is, they’re off to a great start. New episodes of The Masked Singer air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.
More from Distractify:
Every Clue So Far on Who the Turtle Is on 'The Masked Singer'
Past Winners of 'The Masked Singer' Prove You Should Always Expect the Unexpected
Miss Monster Has a Close Connection to 'The Masked Singer' Season 1 Winner, T-Pain
More From Distractify
Entertainment
You May Recognize 'American Idol' Contestant Makayla Phillips From Another Popular Show
Entertainment
When Does ‘Family Karma’, Bravo’s New, All Indian-American Reality Show, Drop?
Entertainment
Meet She-Hulk: Bruce Banner’s Cousin Is Getting Her Own Disney Plus Series
Entertainment
Five Years After His Murder Confession on 'The Jinx,' Robert Durst Is Going to Trial