Will Bloom and Sky From 'Fate: The Winx Saga' End up Together? (SPOILERS)

Netflix's Fate: The Winx Saga tells the story of the adventures of a group of fairies at a magical high school. The narrative comes from the Italian animation Winx Club that aired on Nickelodeon from 2004 to 2009, and then from 2011 until 2019 in a revived version.

The new show follows the story of a young American girl named Bloom (Abigail Cowen), who finds out that she’s a fairy and arrives at a boarding school, Alfea, that is for magical people. And, of course, adventure immediately follows.