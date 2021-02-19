Bo Dallas's Ex-Wife Was a World Arm Wrestling Champion

The Wrestling Observer notes that Bo Dallas is studying to prepare for life after wrestling. “It was previously reported that he had taken some time off after November 2019. He has not wrestled since the WWE Crown Jewel event on October 31, 2019, where he and Curtis Axel, who is no longer with WWE, lost a Tag Team Turmoil round to The New Day. Before that he and Axel had lost a series of matches to various teams on RAW and SmackDown,” the outlet reported.

Bo also noted in a December 2019 tweet that he was on a “life-changing expedition” and that we would be seeing a Bo we’ve never seen before. Up until now, no one really knew what he meant.

However, it was recently reported that Bo and Liv Morgan, another WWE star, have a family-run farm together, and they have also started a real estate business. While Bo is still getting a paycheck from the WWE, signs point to an end of the road for the wrestler.