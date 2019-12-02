WWE Superstar Lana Talks Possible Tag Team Match With Bobby Lashley (Exclusive)

If you haven't been following the soap opera drama between WWE Superstars CJ Perry aka Lana "The Ravishing Russian," her estranged husband Rusev, and Bobby Lashley ... then can you even call yourself a wrestling fan? A few months ago, WWE viewers were shocked when Lana kissed another man (Lashley) in front of her husband on RAW.

Since then, Lana has filed for divorce, and her relationship with Lashley has become a central storyline in the WWE. Distractify spoke exclusively with WWE Superstar Lana about this "affair" plot line, fans' reactions, and the possibility of her getting back in the ring in a tag team match with her new beau.

Source: Instagram

WWE Superstar Lana talks Rusev and Bobby Lashley love triangle. "Everyone relates to it," the blonde beauty told Distractify (via phone) about why this storyline is so enticing to fans. "People relate to heartache. Not everyone understands winning a championship ... But every single person at some point in their life has loved someone, has most likely been broken up with, or broke up with someone."

The wrestling star continued to explain how her story is relatable to both men and women, and for many who did not start watching wrestling until this storyline hit the internet. She added: "That’s the great thing about wrestling is you can have the wrestling drama, but on top of it you’re adding the relationship drama. I’m ecstatic to be able to tell a story on WWE that has relationship drama."

Since going public with her romance with Lashley, the couple has received a lot of negative comments via social media from fans. Lana noted that "it comes with the territory." Okay with being the "bad guy," the 34-year-old explained that the comments don't phase her. "I would talk about myself," she laughed. "Keep hating 'cause that means I'm winning."

However, though she sees herself as a "mentally strong" person, the wrestler wanted to draw attention to how detrimental cyberbullying can be for others. "Just because you might think that I might be doing something wrong, two wrongs don’t make a right," she told Distractify. "If you’re treating human beings in your life like this, this is very, very wrong."

Source: Getty

Possible WWE tag team match up with Bobby Lashley and Lana vs. Rusev? On Dec. 1, Rusev and Lashley took their feud to the next level and entered the ring with a whole lot to prove. Unfortunately, because of Lana's restraining order on the Bulgarian Brute, he was forced to forfeit the match. But, that didn't stop the two from fighting in a Last Man Standing match.

Soon after Lana handed her "hot boyfriend" a chair to attack Kevin Owens, Rusev sneaked up on the Almighty and the two threw down ... all the way into the stands. So, will we get to see these two fight again soon? Could Lana possibly join in on a tag team assault against her ex?

Source: Instagram

"Anything could happen," Lana said. "I could step in the ring at any given time. Right now, clearly Bobby and Rusev have their issues that they need to solve and resolve." She added, "I think it would be great to help Bobby Lashley become champion, so that’s really my goal right now."