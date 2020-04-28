If You Know Who Cher Is, Then You've Seen Bob Mackie's Work

You may not recognize Bob Mackie’s name, but you’ve definitely commented on at least one of his dresses. The legendary designer has created elaborate looks for showbiz icons like Cher, Tina Turner, Elton John, Carol Burnett, and Judy Garland over his 60-year career.

Even at age 81, Bob is considered an influential pop culture figure thanks to his extensive body of work and appearances on reality shows such as Project Runway and RuPaul’s Drag Race. Here’s a closer look at the Emmy winner’s impressive resume.