A Look at the Lives Led by Late Comedian Bob Newhart's Four Children Actor and comedian Bob Newhart is survived by his four children: Robert Jr., Timothy, Jennifer, and Courtney. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 19 2024, Updated 9:38 a.m. ET

On July 18, 2024, the entertainment industry mourned the loss of Bob Newhart. The actor and comedian passed away at his home in Los Angeles due to complications from several brief illnesses. He was 94 years old.

Bob is survived by his and his late wife's four children, Robert Jr., Timothy, Courtney Albertini, and Jennifer Bongiovi, as well as a sister, Ginny Brittain, and 10 grandchildren. Read on to learn more about his kids.



Bob Newhart was the proud father of four children.

In November 1963, just 10 months after their wedding, Bob and his late wife, Virginia Lillian "Ginnie" Quinn, welcomed their first child together, Robert Jr. He has maintained a low public profile, though IMDb notes his portrayal of his father in the 1993 film Heart and Souls.

Their second son, Timothy, was born in 1967. According to his LinkedIn profile, Timothy has been a teacher at Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles for nearly 30 years. He values privacy but shares three children with his ex-wife, Eve Makoff, as seen on his Facebook.

The couple's first daughter, Jennifer, arrived in 1971, followed by another daughter, Courtney, in 1977. Jennifer married Joseph Bongiovi in 1994, and their wedding reception was held at the Newhart family home, per Variety. Though they have since split up, they have four children: Bellamia, Jojo, Moe, and Taylor Joy Bongiovi.

Jennifer now co-owns Wantz and Kneads, a bakery in Ventura County, with Lance Toro, her "life and business partner," per her Facebook. The bakery, established in 2020, specializes in sourdough bread and other baked goods.