Bob Trumpy Cause of Death: What We Know About the Bengals Legend Bob Trumpy’s legacy spans from the Bengals’ first touchdown to decades in the broadcast booth and beyond. By Amy Coleman Published Nov. 3 2025, 10:00 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@coachdancasey

The football world is mourning former Cincinnati Bengals star Bob Trumpy, who died at 80. Fans quickly began asking what happened and how the Pro Bowl tight end, turned celebrated broadcaster, passed away.

Article continues below advertisement

While the details of Bob Trumpy’s cause of death were just coming out, tributes poured in from players, fans, and sports broadcasters alike. The Bengals confirmed his passing, describing him as an original Bengal and a trailblazer, leaving many to reflect on a career that shaped the game and the city of Cincinnati.

Article continues below advertisement

Bob Trumpy's cause of death has not yet been made public.

According to a statement made by the Bengals, Bob passed away at home, surrounded by family, on Nov. 2, 2025. However, his family has not released an official cause of death. Reports only confirm that he died peacefully, and no health issues or conditions have been disclosed. Bob’s death marks the end of a remarkable journey that started with the Bengals’ first-ever roster and stretched into decades of national sports coverage.

Bob wasn’t just a player or broadcaster; he was a voice that carried the game forward. According to WHIO-TV, during his NFL career, Bob recorded 298 receptions for more than 4,600 yards and 35 touchdowns. He made four Pro Bowls and became the first Bengal to score a receiving touchdown in franchise history.

Article continues below advertisement

Bob's net worth reflected a long and successful career.

While his exact net worth was never publicly confirmed, Bob's long career with the Bengals and later as an NBC Sports broadcaster ensured financial stability and recognition. Essentially Sports reports his "estimated net worth in 2025 is about $375,000, while in 2024 it was somewhere between $338,000 and $2 million." He covered NFL games, multiple Super Bowls, and major golf tournaments, including the Ryder Cup and the Olympics.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2014, he received the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award from the Pro Football Hall of Fame, honoring his lasting contributions to sports media. Between his time on the field and his work behind the microphone, he built a legacy that stretched far beyond statistics or salary numbers. His unique combination of speed, size, and awareness helped define the tight end position for a generation.

As one of Cincinnati’s original stars, Bengals president Mike Brown said in 2007, Bob "could have played in any era. We've had a lot of tight ends here, but none of them ran faster than Bob Trumpy." Off the field, Bob transitioned into broadcasting and became one of NBC’s most recognizable NFL voices. He became the voice of Sunday football. Fans who grew up watching remember his calm authority and genuine love for the game.

Article continues below advertisement