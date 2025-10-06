NFL Star David Montgomery’s Paralyzed Sister Is His Biggest Motivation “I’m most excited about seeing her, and seeing the joy on her face.” By Amy Coleman Published Oct. 6 2025, 10:11 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@nfl

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery has never hidden the fact that his journey to the NFL was anything but easy. Growing up in Cincinnati, Ohio, he faced nights without heat and food, watching his mom work multiple jobs to keep the family afloat. When fans see his determination on the field, it comes from a lifetime of learning how to survive, adapt, and keep going no matter the odds.

So, what happened to David Montgomery’s sister that made headlines before his return home to play the Bengals in Cincinnati in October of 2025? Her accident in 2024 marks one of the most challenging chapters in his family’s story, and one that has only deepened his purpose every time he steps on the field.

What happened to David Montgomery's sister?

During an emotional interview with FOX Sports’ Tom Rinaldi, David shared that his sister, Kiki, was left paralyzed after a devastating car crash in 2024. He explained that her accident changed everything for his family. The crash left her paralyzed, but her spirit, he said, remained unbroken. “I’m most excited about seeing her, and seeing the joy on her face, I hope I can give her.” The Bengals-Lions matchup is the first game Kiki has attended since her accident.

David went on to say his mother, Roberta, has held their family together through every trial, but especially during his childhood. “My mom, she’s a soldier. She worked double, triple shifts sometimes. But it was just never enough.” His words revealed a deeper truth about what drives him: a lifelong promise to honor the sacrifices of his mother, and now, the resilience of his sister.

This moment between David Montgomery & his sister is AMAZING 💙 pic.twitter.com/gW46YdyFeW — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) October 5, 2025

David said there were nights his family had no food to eat and no heat, resorting to turning on the oven for warmth. “Sometimes, my brothers and I would take baths where we would just boil the water,” he recalled. Those memories of scarcity now fuel his work ethic and perspective on gratitude, something he carries into every play.

The accident gave David a new perspective on purpose and strength.

While many fans know David for his toughness on the field, few realize how much of that stems from hardship off it. Kiki’s recovery, and her ability to find joy despite losing mobility, has been a driving inspiration for him. Her courage has mirrored his mother’s perseverance, showing him that strength comes in many forms.

The story of Montgomery's sister and his life journey has me choked up. I'm so happy and proud David is a Detroit Lion. — Champagne Athletics (@champletics) October 5, 2025

He said returning to Cincinnati for the Detroit Lions’ matchup with the Bengals was emotional, not just because it was home, but because it reminded him of everything he’s fought through. “To be able to go back where I was born and raised, it will be an emotional experience because I was a kid from Cincinnati, Ohio, who no one knew, went through the worst of the worst, who just knew how to work and believed in himself."

That mindset is something his coaches have noticed, too. Lions assistant coach Scott Montgomery (no relation) told FOX Sports, “He’s carrying his family, so many young men that don’t believe they can do it. He’s a soldier, and he’s tough as nails. He’s going to carry our football club.”

David’s story is one of transformation: from a boy facing hunger and uncertainty to an NFL player honoring the people who shaped him. “If I could tell the little boy that left home anything from the man that I am now,” he said, “it’s that the pain is temporary. Don’t allow the pain to be a wound that’s consistently open.”