What Was the Late Bobby East's Net Worth?

By the age of 16, Bobby made history by becoming the youngest driver to ever win a major USAC National Midget competition, reports Hollywood Life. Bobby went on to win three USAC national driving titles: the Silver Crown championships in 2012 and 2013, and the USAC National Midgets title in 2014.

In total, he had 56 USAC-sanctioned feature victories (48 in national divisions) under his belt. He also had a short career as a NASCAR driver and was a three-time U.S. Auto Club national champion driver.