Bobby Shmurda Denies Coupledom With Woman Seen on Video: "I Do Not Know That Girl"

It goes without saying that celebrities that do a prison bid always receive plenty of love upon their release. And while many of our favorite entertainers have had stints in prison, Bobby Shmurda ’s story is one that many respect and admire him for.

So, knowing that the Brooklyn-born MC is back, he has been busy getting reacquainted with his family and friends. Of course, that also means spending time with women — something he’s missed out on for over six years. And with a recent TikTok video going viral of the “Hot Boy” rapper with an unknown woman, fans are wondering if she’s his girlfriend. Keep reading to get the 4-1-1.

Bobby has quickly shut down rumors of the woman in the TikTok video being his girlfriend.

Bobby Shmurda (real name: Ackquille Jean Pollard) fans know that you can always count on him to keep it real. And once the video — made by TikToker Badgrllilly — with her kissing him on the cheek went viral, he made it a point to tell it like it is.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

In an Instagram Live, the rapper can be seen talking with a friend of his about the situation and saying that the woman is indeed not his girlfriend. “I do not know that girl, bro,” he said. “For real, y’all gotta chill. But for real, on gang bro, I did not f--k her, that was not me. That is the homeboy’s joint.”

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, many on social media think that he’s lying. In fact, since the woman is white, a lot of people have been sounding off about the video. For some, they don’t mind that he’s dating a white woman as long as she's not racist. But others have a problem with it since it has long been debated that some Black men tend to disrespect and look down on Black women in favor of their white counterparts.