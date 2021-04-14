Bobby Shmurda Denies Coupledom With Woman Seen on Video: "I Do Not Know That Girl"By Tatayana Yomary
Apr. 14 2021, Published 5:31 p.m. ET
It goes without saying that celebrities that do a prison bid always receive plenty of love upon their release. And while many of our favorite entertainers have had stints in prison, Bobby Shmurda’s story is one that many respect and admire him for.
So, knowing that the Brooklyn-born MC is back, he has been busy getting reacquainted with his family and friends. Of course, that also means spending time with women — something he’s missed out on for over six years. And with a recent TikTok video going viral of the “Hot Boy” rapper with an unknown woman, fans are wondering if she’s his girlfriend. Keep reading to get the 4-1-1.
Bobby has quickly shut down rumors of the woman in the TikTok video being his girlfriend.
Bobby Shmurda (real name: Ackquille Jean Pollard) fans know that you can always count on him to keep it real. And once the video — made by TikToker Badgrllilly — with her kissing him on the cheek went viral, he made it a point to tell it like it is.
In an Instagram Live, the rapper can be seen talking with a friend of his about the situation and saying that the woman is indeed not his girlfriend.
“I do not know that girl, bro,” he said. “For real, y’all gotta chill. But for real, on gang bro, I did not f--k her, that was not me. That is the homeboy’s joint.”
Of course, many on social media think that he’s lying. In fact, since the woman is white, a lot of people have been sounding off about the video.
For some, they don’t mind that he’s dating a white woman as long as she's not racist. But others have a problem with it since it has long been debated that some Black men tend to disrespect and look down on Black women in favor of their white counterparts.
Despite all the backlash concerning the video, Bobby is not a fan of people bullying the woman.
Some jokes about the situation may give you a good laugh, but there’s no denying that it can border the line between bullying and regular internet banter.
So, while Bobby made it a point to say that the woman is not his girlfriend, he also got real with his fans about them bullying and trolling the woman online.
“That s--t ain’t cool, bruh,” Bobby said. “I’m trying to stay as a nice guy. I'm on parole. But y’all want me to wild the f--k out. … Y’all got to be careful with what y’all saying to people. … Shaming the girl and all that.
He continued, "Even though she did some corny s--t, sometimes that’s what people do. You let that s--t slide. You let it ride and keep going.”
Lilly's Instagram gave fans some tea on who she is and how she linked up with the star.
According to her Instagram page, Lilly is an exotic dancer at Headlights Granby Gentlemen's Club in Norfolk, Va. So, it's quite possible that the pair met up at her job.
Despite all of the backlash going on online, Lilly kept her response to everything short and sweet. She posted on her Instagram story, "This internet s--t is weird."
So, now that we know that Bobby is not currently dating Lilly, it would be interesting to see who the rapper steps out with in the future.