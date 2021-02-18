'Boise Boys' Stars Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell Have 11 Kids Between Them

While there are many HGTV offerings that feature couples, family members, and friends, there's a certain on-screen chemistry that's needed in order for a show to truly succeed. For Boise Boys stars and real-life best friends Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson , their connection is undeniable — even if their design styles sometimes don't match up.

The two are renovating homes in the greater Boise area: Clint does the contracting work, while Luke picks out the designs. Both have also appeared on Flipping Across America. When they're not working together or filming the show, both Luke and Clint have busy personal lives. The two have 11 kids between them.

Are either of the Boise Boys married? Plus, find out where you've seen Clint before (hint: it was a show with the tagline "You're fired").