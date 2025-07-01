Former NBA Star Bojan Bogdanovic Did Not Wear Socks to His Wedding "Dude was a straight flamethrower when he got in that zone." By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 1 2025, 9:39 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@44bojan

After an impressive decade-long career in the NBA, Croatian-born Bojan Bogdanovic announced he was retiring. He shared the bittersweet news in June 2025, but it was clear his career had been heading in that direction. The 6-foot-7 veteran had been traded to the New York Knicks from the Detroit Pistons in February 2024 but was out for the playoffs due to ankle and wrist injuries. He was then traded back to the Brooklyn Nets.

The 36-year-old broke the news via an Instagram post that referenced his injuries. "After 14 months of battling a foot injury, two surgeries, and countless efforts to get back on the court, the time has come to close a chapter," he wrote. While playing for the NBA, Bojan bounced around six teams and was applauded for his notable offensive game. Off the court, Bojan's personal game was just as impressive. Back in September 2023, he got married to his longtime girlfriend. Here's what we know.

Bojan Bogdanovic is married but he's a very private person.

When it comes to his love life, Bojan is boxing the press out. While we know very little about his wife, we do know some details about their marriage. The couple were married in a stunning ceremony at the Jesuit Church of St. Ignatius in Dubrovnik, Croatia, per the Daily Mail. This is the hometown of Bojan's wife, Zrinka Sahuric, who is evidently not on social media. Pictures of the wedding show Bojan sans socks, which is fantastic.

According to The Dubrovnik Times, the pair started dating in 2017. The couple split their time between the United States and Bojan's villa in Lozica, just outside of Dubrovnik. This area is more than just a vacation spot for the basketball star. Bojan is quite the real estate mogul, owning several properties, including a luxury hotel and restaurant. The restaurant is in the hotel and both are named after Bojan's jersey number: 44.

Fans react to Bojan's retirement.

News of Bojan's retirement hit the NBA subreddit in June of 2025. "He had a solid NBA career, some memorable games, but after injuries started piling up, he realized it's time to end his career," a user wrote, summarizing Bojan's Instagram post. "This dude was an absolute BUCKET even at age 34–35 for Detroit," responded one user. "A masterclass of getting to your spots on the court, even as a bottom 10 percent athlete."

Another user echoed that sentiment, adding that he was the only good player with the Pistons for a few years. "He really held the floor up for some awful teams," they added. One person praised Bojan's jump shot while another said his "passes were on the money." Another user said Bojan was one of the most "unstoppable offensive forces" they've ever seen when he was on. "Dude was a straight flamethrower when he got in that zone. So fun to watch too."