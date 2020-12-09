'Twilight' and 'Descendants' Star Booboo Stewart Seems Madly in Love

Actor Booboo Stewart has captured fans' hearts with acting performances in things like the Twilight movies, Descendants, and recently, Julie and the Phantoms on Netflix. His star is rising fast, so it's only natural that fans want to know more about him.

If you're wondering who Booboo Stewart is dating because you're a fan or curious about the person behind the characters he plays, here's what we know so far.

Who is Booboo Stewart dating right now?

Fans first got a look at Booboo when he played Seth Clearwater in the third film of the Twilight franchise, Eclipse. From there his popularity grew again when he was cast as Jay in the Disney television film franchise Descendants and Warpath in X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Article continues below advertisement

Given that he's been a part of pretty giant movie franchises, it's no surprise that fans of his acting, singing, and dancing want to get to know more about him and his personal life. The 26-year-old has been in the industry for a while and there still isn't a whole lot known about him.

Looking through social media, it becomes clear that Booboo is in a relationship with Valentina Cytrynowicz. She was born and raised in Los Angeles and is working as a model, photographer, musician, and model. Even though she has a whole lot going on in her life, she's focusing more on her love of music.

Article continues below advertisement

Valentina planned to make music her full-time career in 2017, deciding against going to college at that time, and with music in her blood (her dad is a musician), she's likely doing so with the support and encouragement of her family. The musician has been signed to Island Records music label, so she's clearly doing something right.

Article continues below advertisement

“It’s empowering being able to have this level of control over how I’m portrayed,” she said in an interview with Vogue in 2019. “When you have an idea of what you want sometimes you’re the best person to [execute] that idea.”

It's not clear when Booboo and Valentina became an official couple, but they've been featured on each other's social media channels since the spring of 2020. It also appears that the two have worked together on some music videos as well.

Article continues below advertisement

Unlike some other couples, they don't constantly post about each other. The last time Booboo was featured on Valentina's page was on Nov. 19 when she shared a cute snap of the two hugging while she planted a kiss on Booboo's cheek. The caption, "SMUUUUUSH💖💖💖," laid on the cuteness.

Article continues below advertisement

Booboo shared a clip of Valentia's music video for her song titled "Wind" on Nov. 13, and he also directed the music video. "New song 'Wind' is out now 🤙🏽 my first time shooting a music video, shot it here in London, you can see it on YouTube," he wrote.

Article continues below advertisement