Booger McFarland's Wife and Kids Seem to Prefer Life out of the Spotlight

Those who are familiar with Anthony Darelle "Booger" McFarland know that like many football analysts, he's a former NFL player. Avid football fans might also remember that he played college ball at Louisiana State University before getting drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1999 and eventually playing for the Indianapolis Colts. In total, the defensive tackle won two Super Bowl rings before sustaining a career-ending injury and then launching his career as an analyst.

What NFL fans might not know much about, however, is pretty much anything about Booger's wife and children. Let's take a deep dive into his family life.

Booger worked as an analyst for Monday Night Football in 2019 and 2019 until switching over to an analyst on Monday Night Countdown in 2020.

"I was a bad kid, getting into a lot of wild stuff," he told The Seattle Times in 2004. "I used to get called a lot of different things. But that was just the one that stuck."

Just to get it out of the way, let's tackle the elephant in the room: Why the heck is he called Booger? Evidently, "Booger" is just one of those childhood nicknames that somehow ended up following him into adulthood.

Booger McFarland's wife is Tammie McFarland — and they have two children together.

Yes, Booger is a married man; his wife is Tammie McFarland. Evidently, her cousin is married to Booger's former LSU teammate, Anthony Skinner. So it seems that the couple may have met through football. The NFL analyst and his wife are parents of two children: a daughter named Alexis and a son named Jacob.

Fun fact: Booger's wife appears to be a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, according to a post she shared via Instagram in January 2021.

Over on Instagram, Booger doesn't often share photos including his wife and children. (His grid is understandably filled with workouts and NFL-related content.) But there are some exceptions. In November 2020, for example, he posted a birthday shoutout for his daughter. "Happy 13th birthday to daddy’s little girl @lexilou.mcfarland," the doting father wrote on an Instagram collage of photos featuring Alexis. "May God continue to cover u and guide you in each and every step you take."

In April 2017, Booger also shared a sweet snapshot of himself and his daughter all dressed up for what appears to have been a father-daughter dance. He captioned the post with, "Philly this morning. Father daughter tonight .... today was a great day."

Booger's wife Tammie's Instagram, meanwhile, has far fewer posts than he does. However, a higher percentage of them include the entire family. In September 2020, Booger's wife shared a carousel of photos featuring the couple and their children. "Happy Labor Day!" she captioned the post.

