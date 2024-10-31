“Like an Episode of 'The Office'” — Boss Wary of Technology Plugs Random USB Drive in Work Computer

A woman frustrated by her technologically deficient boss's refusal to update their workplace's computing systems was shocked by his decision to plug a foreign external hard drive into the main office computer. According to Hebble Tyson (@hebbletyson) her manager's decision to do so made some "changes" to the computer. The frustration in her voice is palpable throughout the TikTok she posted on the subject.

Article continues below advertisement

"Do you wanna guess what my boss did?" The TikToker asks, looking into the camera. She smiles and leans back into her chair briefly before relaying to the audience what her boss did.

She continued, "My boss, who's so paranoid about anything online? That like, our bookkeeping system, we only started doing it on a computer in like I think 2004. Which is insane. We still use, like, Windows 2007. OK, that is the last time we got to upgrade our things."

Article continues below advertisement

@hebbletyson Love and peace and light and joy and smiles and DONT PLUG A RANDOM HARDDRIVE INTO YOUR COMPANY COMPUTE RJDJDSHAISB ♬ original sound - 🪩Hebble Tyson🪩 Source: TikTok | @hebbletyson

At this point in the video, she's highlighting just how little her boss likes to use technology as a means of showing just how ridiculous his actions involving the USB flash drive in question are.

Article continues below advertisement

"And if you know where I work, you know who I'm talking about — this isn't gonna be surprising. But it's still somehow surprising to me. I don't know why I'm so appalled," she states as she continues to discuss the weirdness of what she just encountered with her boss.

It appears that her frustrations seem to stem from the fact that she's been stonewalled by this particular boss after trying to get them to implement workflow changes that would put the technology up to date within the last decade.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @hebbletyson

"It's probably because I've been trying to switch our company into the future. Meaning like, 2015. For the last four years. And have been told no because it's too dangerous."

Article continues below advertisement

Then, she gets to the behavior that has her so unnerved. "He was walking through the parking lot, and he found an external hard drive. Like a computer external hard drive. With a USB plug on it. And he plugged it into the main office computer."

One would figure that someone who takes cyber security so seriously probably wouldn't go and plug external storage solutions with such reckless abandon, especially into a work computer, no less.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @hebbletyson

Unfortunately, it wasn't a harmless hard drive, either. "And he let it make some changes," she stated, before knocking on the table in front of her several times.

Article continues below advertisement

"He said he was curious to see if there was any music on it. There should be a mandatory retirement age, is all I'm saying. Oh my God I'm gonna f---ing scream." she says at the end of the video while throwing her hands up in what appears to be resignation.

In a caption for her video, she summed up the moral of her story. "Love and peace and light and joy and smiles and DONT PLUG A RANDOM HARDDRIVE INTO YOUR COMPANY COMPUTE RJDJDSHAISB."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @hebbletyson

One commenter who replied to her post joked that her boss sounded a lot like a beloved TV character who isn't necessarily known for his technical acumen. Especially when it comes to working in an office setting.

Article continues below advertisement

"Is your boss secretly Michael Scott?" they asked. While someone else, it seems, had the same exact idea/joke setup. "This sounds like an episode of The Office." Another person thought that the issue was deeper than referencing a well-watched sitcom.

"Your boss is clearly very uneducated about technology. Does he have a boss? He’s putting your organization at risk unnecessarily. Not just with the hard drive, but with no updating software," they penned.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @hebbletyson