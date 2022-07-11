TikToker Discovers Boyfriend Is Cheating After Recognizing His Breakfast Order Online

In a clip she uploaded to her account, @jeddamindtricks, the social media user writes in a text overlay: "when you catch your bf cheating bc you recognized his breakfast order and thumb in another girls IG post."

In a caption for the video she writes: "bish ima scorpio what'd you expect." In the TikTok, she goes on to point out a plate with an omelette, marble rye toast, and potatoes on it.