TikToker Discovers Boyfriend Is Cheating After Recognizing His Breakfast Order Online
According to a 2018, 20% of married men have admitted to cheating on their spouse. While those statistics may ultimately be influenced by the demographics of the individuals surveyed, and whether or not those participating in the study were 100% convinced it was anonymous, other studies have shown that one's marital status didn't really play a factor into whether or not they cheated on their significant other.
So while some may chalk up infidelity in a marriage due to the fact that someone in the relationship feels like they're "caught in a rut" or infidelity between two people are dating to the fact that "well they aren't married" according to this data it really just boils down to whether or not someone is a cheater or not.
And a TikToker by the name of Jedda found out through a pretty unlikely series of events involving an Instagram poster's breakfast photo, that her boyfriend of two years was most certainly a cheater.
In a clip she uploaded to her account, @jeddamindtricks, the social media user writes in a text overlay: "when you catch your bf cheating bc you recognized his breakfast order and thumb in another girls IG post."
In a caption for the video she writes: "bish ima scorpio what'd you expect." In the TikTok, she goes on to point out a plate with an omelette, marble rye toast, and potatoes on it.
Obviously people wanted to know the "story time" behind Jedda's now-viral post, which she succinctly cleared up in a few comments on the same clip.
Jedda wrote that she reached out to the other woman, and as it turns out, the fact that the man was cheating was news to the both of them: "She’s asked me to not involve her publicly so I’ll keep her business bc she’s going through the same as me he lied to both of us..."
Jedda continued, "But basically neither of us knew the other existed & each got a different excuse when we confronted him after I found the pics & messaged her....But basically neither of us knew the other existed & each got a different excuse when we confronted him after I found the pics & messaged her."
The TikToker added in the comments that she found out her BF was pretty much cheating on her during the entirety of their nearly two and half years together: "It all only happened like a week ago but when her & I compared what we knew I realised he’s been cheating on me almost the entire 2.5yrs."
As many in the comments section suspected, there was some behavior Jedda's (ex) bf was exhibiting that made her suspicious to begin with: "He was being really suss & was away with friends so I looked through his IG follows & boom wish I’d found it sooner but he was playing perfect bf."
Other TikTokers remarked that they too discovered their S.O.'s were being unfaithful through social media. One commenter who goes by Tibby Gatsy wrote: "I recognised the shoes I'd bought him for his birthday in her Instagram story. I asked him and he said they weren't his. he was wearing them."