"You Was Mad on the Plane Ride Home" — Boyfriend Doesn't Propose During Dream Vacation "He said that was too predictable." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 9 2024, 2:35 p.m. ET

A woman was left baffled after her boyfriend took her on her Italian dream vacation, which seemed like a massive setup for a proposal. When you're on a romantic getaway in some of the most beautiful locales Italia has to offer, it seems like it's nearly impossible to not find at least a dozen spots a day that would make for a picture-perfect proposal place.

Jae (@jaegetittogether) even recorded some pretty incredible places she visited with her significant other while on vacation. This was done as a juxtaposition to the spot where he actually decided to pop the question. And while the latter may not seem poetic, her genuinely surprised reaction and the deeper meaning of the spot certainly is.

A text overlay populates the screen of Jae's video. She can be seen sitting on a boat as it rides throughout the water with a message emblazoned in front of her that reads: "Where I thought he was going to propose vs...."

The scenery is idyllic. Crystal blue waters. Picturesque island peaks in the background. Fluffy, bucolic clouds hovering above them. It seems like something ripped straight out of a storybook. Who wouldn't want to be proposed to under these circumstances?

The next clip is a much different setting, but it's still impressive. She pans her camera in a bougie-looking store with a spiral staircase. The camera then lands on her man's face who's leaning against a glass countertop.

As she continues to pan, she reveals that they're standing in front of a Dior store. The next shot is of them standing on a balcony, toasting with what looks like champagne. She pans her camera out to reveal a breathtaking view of a swimming pool surrounded by cabanas and lush greenery.

Source: TikTok | @jaegetittogether

Cut to them stepping out onto a balcony again — this time at night. The amber glow of lights nestled in a classical Italian style building overlook docked boats in a shipyard.

In another segment of her video, she records herself walking through a gorgeous little Italian city street. White buildings dot either side of the charming walkway where another couple is seen strolling down their merry way. Again, this seems like a great spot for someone to propose.

The next image viewers are presented with is one that's probably not going to be the setting of a movie where Diane Lane learns to be romantic again. Jae and her man are sitting at a tailgate outside of what appears to be a Philadelphia Eagles game.

Source: TikTok | @jaegetittogether

He can be seen walking up to her as she gets out of her chair. He promptly gets down on one knee, where he presents the box. She gasps audibly putting her hands up to her mouth. "Oh my God," she cries, gathering herself before the video ultimately ends.

Jae writes in a caption of her post: "My dream vacation to Italy was just to throw me off I guess." It seemed like there were a few TikTokers who admired her man's penchant for the element of surprise. This person seemed to relate to that propensity for catching people off guard, too: "My husband proposed to me in a fedora because he knew I would never expect him to do that," they wrote.

Another commented, "He said that was too predictable." Jae seemed to agree with this sentiment, replying to the aforementioned user with: "Literally! Lol. He waited until I had my guard down."

Source: TikTok | @jaegetittogether

Someone else wrote: "You married Mr. 'Never Let Em Know Ya Next Move' himself." "He said Surprise shawty," another TikToker penned. Jae admitted that the "CBP parking lot was NOT on [her] list of engagement locations."

There was one user in the comments section who remarked that the dream vacation he took his girl on was a tit-for-tat situation when stacked up against the football game. "Men are hilarious. He said that was for you, this is for me, congratulations."

Jae cleared the air, however, stating that she too enjoys watching a bunch of dudes tackle the ever-loving heck out of each other and toss a pigskin around: "LMAO nah I LOVE football."

Source: TikTok | @jaegetittogether

And while Jae says in her video that there were plenty of idyllic spots on their vacation just begging to be proposed in. And even though she revealed that she was feeling pretty sick on the flight back home when he didn't present her with a ring. It seems like there really wasn't a more fitting place for him to propose to her.