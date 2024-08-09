Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “Mom Just Fully Failed” — Family Has Meeting on What Topics to Avoid With Relatives at Gathering "I love that Dad and Mom failed." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 9 2024, 2:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @pastorcre

Americans are becoming increasingly critical of political leadership, according to this Pew Research Survey conducted in 2023. PBS News reports that American families are being torn apart by political divides. However, you probably don't need to look at statistical analytics to glean this information. All you need to do is attend a family function.

This family didn't want to fall for the bait during a gathering with some relatives. So, they recorded their strategy for dealing with this potential divide and uploaded a TikTok detailing their methodology.

@PastorCre's video shows a family of four having a meeting in their car before they meet up with other members of their family to spend time together. Mom prompts everyone to serve up topics they're going to stay away from discussing with other relatives in order to stay away from any arguments that could ruin the vibe.

"We are off to a family gathering. And now is the traditional time where we go around the circle, and we all say, one at a time, the topics we are not bringing up." She continues, asking for a volunteer in the vehicle to share their own thoughts on different talking points that shouldn't be brought up at the gathering.

"Who'd like to go first this time. Eliana?" mom asks her daughter, who replies, "Anything about the LGBTQ+ community." "100 percent," mom replies. "Joel?" she asks Dad to go next. "Vice President Harris's candidacy. For President."

"I think that's a really good idea," she replies, approving of her kids' statements on what they should stay away from speaking about when they're going to meet other family members.

"Adeline?" mom asks the TikToker recording the video. "Anything politics," she says. Her mom agrees, adding, "Let's just stay away from politics altogether. That's smart."

It's time for mom to add her two cents to the situation as well: "I will be avoiding anything related to ADHD and or mental health. Not in the mood to defend it as not a hoax."

The clip cuts forward quickly to mom talking again, bringing up other issues: "Also global warming is off the table." Her kids agree with that again, mom adds another topic that isn't to be discussed. "As is Native American reparations," which elicits laughter from Joel.

"And police brutality," one of the kids states before the video cuts to them back in the car at night after the family gathering. Mom asks, "How did we do staying away from—" and one of her daughters couldn't contain her criticism.

"Mom you did horrible!" she yells at her mother. "What did you bring up?" someone asks, before Mom admits, "Dad and Mom failed." "What did you bring up?" one of the children asks again. "Dad brought up politics," which Joel was quick to deny.

"No I didn't bring up politics," he claims with his hand on his face as he stares at the road ahead of him. Mom tries to defend her position while her family goes on to call her out for not sticking to her plan.

"They were saying wrong things about LGBTQ issues related to —" her daughters cut her off stating that they, too, had a discussion on this topic. The girls added that they were in another room with different members of the family having "deep" talks.