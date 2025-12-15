Man Is Instantly Internet's Most Hated for Hiding Behind Wall During Girlfriend's Mugging "He said ain’t no sense of both of us getting robbed." By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 15 2025, 3:53 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @.martin551

Being in a relationship means ensuring that you prioritize both your own well-being and that of your partner. Everyone has different expectations of what they want or need from a partner, but in general, most people agree on at least a few things. Such as when you're in need, your partner should have your back.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, one woman on vacation in Colombia seems to have learned the hard way that her boyfriend didn't have her back. Her mugging was caught on surveillance camera and shared to TikTok, and instead of rushing to her aid, her boyfriend was hiding behind a wall during her mugging. The internet has tried and convicted the boyfriend in the court of public opinion, and here's why.

Article continues below advertisement

Boyfriend spotted hiding behind the wall during his girlfriend's mugging.

The video is shocking. A woman and her boyfriend walk in front of a surveillance camera, seemingly just going about their day. Suddenly, a man jumps in and grabs the woman's bag, laying his hands on her violently as he attempts to mug her. In a few frames, he appears to be holding a knife or other weapon. Her boyfriend, shocked by the sudden movement, takes a quick stock of the situation.

As the woman wrestles with her would-be mugger and fights for her life, her boyfriend eyes the situation, steps away, and many assumed this is the point where he would jump in, fists flying, to defend his girlfriend. Alas, no. The man ran quickly away from the struggling pair.

Article continues below advertisement

And not only did he distance himself several feet from the scuffle, but he can be seen ducking and hiding behind a nearby pillar or wall, peeking out to watch his girlfriend, who is still continuously being assaulted by her attacker. Luckily, onlookers jumped in and mercilessly subdued the mugger, but the boyfriend continued to keep his distance, looking spooked.

Article continues below advertisement

TikTok has some choice words for the "wall boyfriend."

The brutality of the video itself is shocking. Not only is the mugger quite physical with the woman, who is much smaller than him, but when onlookers jump in to intervene, they pull no punches. Literally. So, the video itself is enough of a shocker. But the fact that the boyfriend skedaddled, left his girlfriend to fend for herself, and then hid has the internet absolutely up in arms.

Many online slammed the man for acting "feminine" and abandoning his "masculine" roots. However, one TikToker wasn't having it and commented on a video about the fight, "He wasn’t being feminine. A girlfriend would have helped her." Another TikToker called out the hypocrisy of many replies, saying, "It's not about either of them being man or women, you help regardless of who it is to you. Notice the STRANGERS doing more than him?"

Article continues below advertisement