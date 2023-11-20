Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Girl Shows the Awkward Moment Her Boyfriend Orders a Drink in Their "Water Only" Family A woman chronicled her "water only" family's reaction to her boyfriend ordering a drink while they're out and TikTok's cracking up. By Mustafa Gatollari Nov. 20 2023, Published 9:04 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @claireandpeter

TikTokers Claire & Peter (@claireandpeter) have a shared account documenting their travel adventures and in a recent clip, they posted about a wide disparity between the different types of family ordering behaviors whenever they went out to eat at a restaurant.

In her video, Claire says that she came from a "water only" family, while her boyfriend did not, and that there's definitely a bit of a culture shock that occurs between members of her tribe and significant other as a result.

In the beginning of the video, Claire can be seen covering her mouth and attempting to stifle her surprised laughter while out to eat with her boyfriend, Peter, and her family. She writes in a text overlay of the video: "when you grew up in a 'water only' family but your boyfriend did not..."

The camera then cuts to Peter whimsically slurping down what appears to be a strawberry lemonade-looking beverage without using any hands: he cranes his head forward and looks towards Claire as he gulps his beverage.

Claire then pans the camera over to an older member of her family who leers at Peter in what looks like a combination of bewilderment, disbelief, and disgust.

Judging from the comments section in the video, it appears that there's a clear divide in the types of "families" with specific ordering habits when they go out to eat. There were some folks who were very familiar with the water-and-entree-only way of life, which is what Claire says she grew up with in the caption for her clip.

"i grew up in a water-only family and it heals my inner child ordering drinks and apps like a regular consumer," one person said. Another person quipped that they intentionally "moved on up" and married into a family that ordered appetizers and beverages aside from water: "I grew up in a water-only family, so I married into a drink/appetizer/dessert family"

Another said that there are some downsides to growing up in the "water only" brigade: "I grew up in a water-only family so now I have no self-control" One person seemed to understand where Claire's family member's supposed presumed ire was coming from: "Your Grandma watching him drink the money away"

However, there were some folks who said that after they grew up and had to balance their own finances that they understand why "water only families" do what they do: "now that I'm an adult who has to be money conscious, I totally get why we were a water only family"

And then there were those who weren't cognizant of any other life outside of ordering "special" drinks and appetizers outside of entrees and tap water when going out to eat: "I had no idea there was such a thing as a water-only family"

There have been some diners who've expressed how they've been made to feel pretty crumby from servers after they've requested to drink only tap water.

Judging from this report published by The New York Post, it seems that there are some businesses that try and make people feel guilty about not getting themselves a soft drink, alcoholic beverage, or anything other than tap water.

The Restaurant-ing Through History blog penned a lengthy post about the phenomenon of the complimentary glasses of water diners expect to have placed beside their meals when they're going out to eat.

The author mentions that even though there are some folks who may never even so much as take a sip of that water they requested at their restaurant, that they still expect it nonetheless.