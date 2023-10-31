Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok A Woman's Boyfriend Secretly Tattooed His Side Chick's Face Onto Her Arm When a girl shares her story of how her boyfriend tattooed his side chick onto her arm, people are understandably outraged on her behalf. By Jamie Lerner Oct. 31 2023, Updated 9:18 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@jazzklassy

Breakups are hard, but they’re even harder when the ex turns out to be a massive jerk. And TikToker Jasmine Parsad might have the worst breakup story of all time. She shared a video about how her ex-boyfriend, a tattoo artist, tattooed his side chick’s face onto Jasmine’s arm.

Article continues below advertisement

Her followers were naturally bewildered that that could happen, but she explained it all in another TikTok video. Just imagine having a permanent tattoo of the girl who ruined your relationship on your forearm for you to see every single day. If that’s not torture, I don’t know what is.

Article continues below advertisement

Jasmine Parsad’s ex-boyfriend tattooed his side chick onto her arm while they were dating.

While we don’t know the exact timeline of when Jasmine was with her tattoo artist ex-boyfriend, she first shared the story as one of her “biggest regrets,” which was trending on TikTok at the time. She wrote, “When I dated an emo tattoo artist and got all tatted up because I was ‘sad too’ and he tatted the girl’s face he cheated on me with on my arm without me knowing.”

That honestly sounds like my worst nightmare — trust no one! All of Jasmine’s followers demanded a story time because of how ridiculous this story is. It’s frankly unbelievable, but when she tells us the details of what happened, it all makes sense.

Article continues below advertisement

As she showed us the tattoo, she explained, “I don’t know if I want to show you guys a picture for reference because I really don’t want you guys harassing the girl,” which proves that Jasmine is definitely on the right side of history here. “Basically, what happened is me and my ex were dating at the time, he was a tattoo artist, and I had told him I wanted Lilith from the bible."

Article continues below advertisement

“No one knows what she looks like, so I just said, ‘Do what you think, just freestyle it.’ He showed me the design, and I didn’t know that that was the girl he was cheating on me at the time with. And so of course, I was like, ‘Yeah, I love it, let’s go for it.’” She shows us the tattoo again, and we have to admit that it looks like a decent tattoo. But when the truth comes out, it’s devastating for Jasmine.

Article continues below advertisement

“Months later, he literally dumps me the day before my sister’s funeral,” (yes, we also gasped at the horror) “admits that he’s been cheating on me the entire time with his ex-girlfriend, and then me being me, crazy, I go researching. I find her TikTok. I see exactly what she looks like and it’s the same exact face on my arm!”

Honestly, you can’t make this up. “Everyone, I thought at first, was gonna call me crazy, but after showing them a picture of her right next to my arm, they’re like, ‘No girl, that definitely is her,’” Jasmine continued. “Long story short, I didn’t get no revenge or nothing, he already called the cops for me allegedly doing something to his mom and sister … I don’t know, I have no idea what he’s talking about because I didn’t do anything.”

Article continues below advertisement

She asks her followers for advice on whether she can sue him or if anyone knows a good lawyer, but at the end of the day, this sort of disagreement is pretty unprecedented and doesn’t seem to be illegal. Even still, we can be furious on Jasmine’s behalf! If I were here, I’d make him pay for the tattoo cover-up or the removal, because there is no way in hell that I’d be keeping my ex-boyfriend’s side chick on my arm.