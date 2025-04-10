Country Star Brad Paisley Is "Still a Guy" With a Hefty Net Worth He looks like your average blue collar cowboy at times, but Brad's net worth tells a different story. By Ivy Griffith Published April 10 2025, 2:28 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Singer and songwriter Brad Paisley is one of country music's biggest stars. Hit songs like "I'm Still a Guy," "Whiskey Lullaby," "We Danced," "When I Get Where I'm Going," "Then," and more have filled up a portfolio overflowing with award-winners and chart-toppers.

An impressive 41 of Brad Paisley's 52 singles have made it to the Billboard Hot 100, making him a noteworthy musician in the 21st Century. But what kind of net worth has all of this success netted him? Here's what we know about his net worth and the wife who's supported him through it all.



Here's what we know about Brad Paisley's net worth.

If you see Brad Paisley out and about, you might not know how much money he's worth. Like many country stars, he dresses in jeans and boots and occasionally sports a cowboy hat or baseball cap. Nonetheless, he's managed to do fairly well for himself. Brad was born on Oct. 28, 1972, in Glen Dale, W. Va. At the age of 8, his grandfather gave him his first guitar, according to Britannica, and introduced him to country music.

Brad Douglas Paisley Country music singer and songwriter Net worth: $120 Million Brad is a country singer who has won two Grammy awards and remains one of the most respected performers in the industry. He shares two kids with his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley and lives in Franklin, Tenn., a suburb of Nashville. Birthdate: October 28, 1972 Birthplace: Glen Dale, W. Va. Marriages: 1 Children: 2

After graduating from high school, he earned a degree in music from Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. He stayed in Nashville for years, working as a songwriter, before releasing his first album in 1999. That album, "Who Needs Pictures," included his first mega-hit, "He Didn't Have to Be," which was an ode to his stepfather. Shortly after the song started riding the charts, Brad was well on his way to becoming a household name.

He has won two Grammy awards and continues to be one of country music's best producers. His estimated net worth is $120 million.

Brad has been married to his wife Kimberly for a long time, and they share two sons.

Brad hasn't journeyed to the top on his own. At his side since 2003 is actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley, his wife and partner in (no) crime. Several films or series of note that she's appeared in include the Father of the Bride film series, According to Jim, Two and a Half Men, and Nashville. She has also starred on Broadway, with over 25 years in the industry.

After they tied the knot in 2003, Brad and Kimberly had four years together as a duo before welcoming their oldest son, William Huckleberry. "Huck" was born Feb. 22, 2007. He was joined two years later by their youngest son, Jasper Warren. The baby of the family was born on April 17, 2009. Kimberly is also an advocate for those who suffer from Alzheimer's.

Her mother was once diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia, a degenerative brain disease. It was later discovered to be Alzheimer's, and her mother's experience inspired her to speak out and educate people about the disease. In an interview with Sounds Like Nashville, Kimberly shared, “It’s important to me because I don’t want anyone else to have to go through what I went through or what my dad went through. I want this to be a distant memory, I want Alzheimer’s to be forgettable."

