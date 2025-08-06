Brad Pitt's Mother, Jane Pitt, Dies at 84 — What Was Her Cause of Death? Jane's granddaughter shared a moving tribute to her on Instagram. By Niko Mann Published Aug. 6 2025, 2:26 p.m. ET Source: MEGA/Instagram

Jane Pitt, the mother of F1 star Brad Pitt, has died. She was 84 years old. Jane's granddaughter, Sydney Pitt, shared a moving tribute to her grandmother on Instagram Aug. 6, sharing the sad news.

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney is the daughter of Brad's brother, Doug Pitt, and one of Jane's 14 grandchildren. The Instagram post was filled with pictures of Jane and her family as well as lovely memories.

Source: Instagram / @pidney

Article continues below advertisement

What was Brad Pitt's mom Jane's cause of death?

Jane's cause of death was not immediately revealed by the family. According to TMZ, she died one or two days before Sydney's tribute was shared on Instagram. "My sweet Grammy, Jane Etta, we were not ready for you to go yet, but knowing you are finally free to sing, dance, and paint again makes it a tad easier," read the post. "If you knew Grammy, you knew she had the biggest heart. She cared deeply for everyone and everything, no questions asked."

The post went on to say that Jane taught Sydney how to paint, lead with kindness, to be strong, and "to find joy in the smallest things." "She believed in fairness, in putting others first, and doing good simply because it was the right thing to do," the post continued. Sydney also noted that Jane —who was a former family counselor — would give each of her grandchildren a special day doing whatever they wanted before the beginning of each school year.

Article continues below advertisement

"Mine usually started with banana splits for breakfast, hours of playing Trouble, a craft project obvi, riding every ride together at Silver Dollar City like the badass she was, dinner at Olive Garden with Papa, mini golf where she’d make a V with her feet to help me aim… (and somehow still beat me) and ending the night watching Paulie until we feel asleep."

Article continues below advertisement

"She was love in its purest form," added Sydney. "We were truly blessed to have her to love on growing up, and I know she lives on through each of us."

Brad gave his mom a shout-out at the F1 premiere in June 2025.

Jane sometimes accompanied Brad to movie premieres, along with her husband, William. According to The Sun, Jane was at her son's side at the 2012 Academy Awards. According to Parade, Brad gave his mom a shout-out while speaking to Today co-host Savannah Guthrie at the June 2025 viewing of F1: The Movie.

Article continues below advertisement

“I gotta say ‘Hi’ to my mom, because she watches you every morning. To Jane Pitt," he added as he waved. "Love you, Mom," he said as he blew her a kiss. Brad reportedly flew the family to Los Angeles to celebrate Jane's 80th birthday in 2020. In the tribute shared by Sydney on Instagram, the family can be seen on a private jet. In another photo, she and the family were wearing T-shirts that read, "Grammy's 80th Birthday Banger."

Article continues below advertisement