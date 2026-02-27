Brady Tkachuk Claps Back With a Statement About the AI White House Video "It's clearly fake." By Niko Mann Published Feb. 27 2026, 2:11 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @bradytkachuk/

The United States' Men's Olympic hockey team won gold at the Winter Games in Italy against Team Canada, and the White House shared an AI video of player Brady Tkachuk talking smack about Team Canada. Brady plays hockey professionally in Canada, and he has no plans to make a change. The Team USA hockey player didn't appreciate his likeness being used in the fake video, and he has shared his thoughts.

Brady plays hockey for the Ottawa Senators in Canada, and he is also the captain of the team. The White House shared the fake video of him disparaging Team Canada on TikTok several days ago, and it's been viewed millions of times. "They booed our national anthem, so I had to come out and teach those maple syrup-eating f--ks a lesson," he says in the fake AI video. "Canada, we own you, little bro." So, did Brady really say those things?

Brady Tkachuk makes a statement about the White House AI video.

Brady was asked about the video during a pre-game press conference on Feb. 26, and he shared his thoughts on the disparaging video. "Yeah. Well, it's, it's clearly fake," he said. "Because it's not my voice and not my lips moving. So, I mean, I'm, I'm not in control of any of those, uh, accounts, and, uh, yeah, so I know that those words would never come out of my mouth. So, uh, can't do anything about it." After he was asked if he liked the video, he said he did not.

"Do I like the video? Uh, like, like did I like it? I mean, it's not my voice, not what I was saying," he replied. "So, um, yeah. I mean, I would never say that. That's not who I am. So, yeah, I guess, uh, I don't like that video. And, and, uh, um 'cuz that's just, never would come out of my mouth. ... And, uh, um, I'll leave it at that."

Brady also spoke of his love for playing hockey in Ottawa. "First and foremost, I've given absolutely everything I have as an Ottawa Senator," he said. "Blood, sweat, and tears, When you represent the U.S., being an American, it's an honor. There are only three teams that have won the gold medal for the U.S., so to be part of that is special."

After winning gold, Brady was interviewed about the experience. "To do it with these guys, to do it for the millions of Americans back home. All the, the people that protect and serve our country. I mean, this is for them," he said, per the NHL. "It's, this is something greater than just ourselves on room. It's for, for the whole country."