Brandon Banach Proves That Fitness And Nightlife Can Exist Under The Same Brand “You can enjoy life, have fun, and still take care of yourself and work toward your goals.” By Reese Watson Published July 3 2026, 6:25 p.m. ET Source: Brandon Banach

Brandon Banach, widely known online as Soosh, built his reputation in the fitness world, but his story today reaches far beyond the gym.

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The Miami-based lifestyle creator, entrepreneur, and founder of BLVD Frames has spent the last several years expanding his personal brand into fashion, music, nightlife, and business while maintaining the audience that first discovered him through fitness content.

Banach has accomplished something many creators struggle to achieve: evolving publicly without losing the authenticity that made people pay attention in the first place.

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The Risk Of Outgrowing The Audience That Made You Famous

For many creators, success creates expectations. Audiences become attached to a specific image and often push back when that image changes. Banach faced that reality when his interests began extending beyond fitness content and into a broader lifestyle built around entrepreneurship, fashion, nightlife, and music culture.

After relocating to Miami, his content started to reflect the lifestyle he was already living. Instead of abandoning fitness, he integrated it into a larger narrative that felt more representative of who he had become.

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“The biggest lesson I've learned is to stay truthful and authentic. I don't try to be someone I'm not, and I don't let outside opinions dictate what I do.”

That mindset helped him navigate a transition that could have easily divided his audience. Longtime followers still found the fitness content they connected with, while new viewers discovered a creator who offered a more complete picture of life outside the gym.

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Source: Brandon Banach

His achievements support that evolution. Banach completed Ironman Texas, helped generate more than $10 million in sales for YoungLA, built a substantial audience across multiple social platforms, and established himself as a recognizable figure in both the fitness and lifestyle spaces.

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Rather than choosing one identity over another, he created a brand that allows both sides of his personality to coexist.

BLVD Frames Reflects The Life Brandon Banach Actually Lives

The growth of BLVD Frames closely mirrors Banach's own transformation.

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What began as a product-focused business has gradually expanded into something much larger. Today, the brand carries strong connections to the same cultural influences that shape Banach's content, including fashion, nightlife, social experiences, and music. The vision behind BLVD Frames extends beyond products alone. Banach sees the company as a brand that represents a specific lifestyle and community.

“I want BLVD Frames to continue growing into a stronger lifestyle brand. The goal is to keep releasing products consistently and build something people connect with beyond the products themselves.”

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That philosophy has already produced results. Consistent product launches and repeated sellouts have helped establish momentum, but Banach's long-term objective reaches further than sales numbers. He wants BLVD Frames to become a recognizable symbol of the culture that surrounds it. Many modern brands compete on products alone. Banach believes connection matters just as much. His strategy focuses on creating something people identify with personally, not simply something they purchase.

As creator-led businesses continue to gain influence, BLVD Frames represents a growing trend where founders build brands around shared experiences, interests, and values rather than relying exclusively on traditional marketing.

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Why Soosh Refuses To Choose Between Discipline And A Social Life

One of the most distinctive aspects of Banach's public image is his willingness to present a version of life that feels realistic rather than carefully manufactured.

Social media often rewards extremes. Some creators present a constant message of discipline and self-improvement. Others lean entirely into entertainment and nightlife. Banach occupies a space between those worlds. His content reflects the belief that success does not require sacrificing enjoyment, and that a person can remain committed to health, fitness, and personal growth while still participating in a social and energetic lifestyle.

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“I think people appreciate honesty. You can enjoy life, have fun, and still take care of yourself and work toward your goals.”

That perspective has become a defining feature of his brand and one of the reasons his audience continues to grow. Followers see someone who embraces ambition and discipline without pretending life exists solely around work, training, or performance. As creator culture continues to evolve, audiences increasingly gravitate toward personalities who feel genuine. Banach's openness about his journey, combined with his willingness to share both achievement and enjoyment, has helped position him as more than a fitness creator.