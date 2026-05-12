Memphis Grizzly Player Brandon Clarke Dies at 29 — What We Know About His Untimely Passing "Brandon was a beloved teammate and leader who played the game with enormous passion and grit." By Risa Weber Published May 12 2026, 5:55 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Canadian-American NBA player Brandon Clarke passed away on Monday, May 11, 2026, at just 29 years old. The Memphis Grizzlies and Clarke's agency announced his death on Tuesday, May 12.

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Clarke played college basketball at San Jose State and Gonzaga before his 7-year career with the Memphis Grizzlies. In a statement, the Grizzlies said they are heartbroken over the loss. "Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten," they wrote.

Source: Instagram

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Brandon Clarke's cause of death is being investigated.

The LA Fire Department responded to a medical emergency call around 5 p.m. on Monday, May 11, but Clarke was pronounced deceased when they arrived on the scene, according to TMZ. TMZ reported that drug paraphernalia was found in the home. Clarke's death is being investigated as a possible overdose, but nothing can be confirmed until autopsy results are released, according to NBC Los Angeles.

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Brandon Clarke was arrested in Arkansas in April of 2026.

The basketball player was arrested in April for drug and speeding charges, according to Sports Illustrated. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance, driving over the speed limit, and "improper passing." Action News 5 reported that Clarke led police on a high-speed chase after failing to pull over for speeding. When deputies searched Clarke's car, they found over 200 grams of Kratom, which is considered a controlled substance in Arkansas.

Kratom is unregulated and widely available, despite its addictive nature, according to Action News 5. The drug, sometimes referred to as "gas-station heroin," is only outlawed in five states. Kratom is an herbal extract that comes from a tree grown in Southeast Asia. It's often sold as an energy booster, mood lifter, and pain reliever, according to the Mayo Clinic. It's also said to help ease symptoms of withdrawal from opioids.

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🚨 Brandon Clarke's death is being investigated as a possible overdose, as drug paraphernalia was found.



Details: https://t.co/sYOMh7RtI3 pic.twitter.com/QBF5FXSzli — TMZ (@TMZ) May 12, 2026

Because kratom is not regulated, customers are not able to tell how much they are consuming. Sellers sometimes add more of the active ingredient than would have been naturally occurring in the plant leaves, according to the Mayo Clinic. Product labeling is also not clear, which adds to the unpredictability of safety and dosing.

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At the time of Clarke's arrest, he was recovering from injuries to his right knee and calf, according to Sports Illustrated. The athlete had previously torn his left Achilles tendon in 2023.

"He was an extended brother."



Danny Green and the NBA Today crew took a moment to share a message on Brandon Clarke. pic.twitter.com/odDddyC1WW — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 12, 2026

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Clarke will be missed by the Grizzlies and the Memphis community.

The Grizzlies expressed their condolences to Clarke's family and loved ones. "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke," they said, before highlighting Clarke's impact on the team and the Memphis community.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement, "We are devastated to learn of the passing of Brandon Clarke. As one of the longest-tenured members of the Grizzlies, Brandon was a beloved teammate and leader who played the game with enormous passion and grit. Our thoughts and sympathies are with Brandon’s family, friends, and the Grizzlies organization."

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NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke:



“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Brandon Clarke. As one of the longest-tenured members of the Grizzlies, Brandon was a beloved… pic.twitter.com/ZjxXtIycwl — NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2026

Priority Sports, Clarke's agency, said, "He was so loved by all of us here, and everyone whose life he touched. He was the gentlest soul who was the first to be there for all of his friends and family. Our hearts are so broken as we think about his mom, Whitney, his entire family, and all of his friends. From high school to San Jose State to Gonzaga to the Grizzlies, Brandon impacted everyone who was part of his life," per The Guardian.