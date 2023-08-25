Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > WWE Who Is Bray Wyatt's Brother Taylor Rotunda? He's a Member of the Famous Wrestling Family Bray Wyatt wasn't the only famed member of wrestling royalty. His brother Taylor Rotunda is also a WWE alum. Find out more about him below. By Melissa Willets Aug. 25 2023, Published 11:52 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@taylorrotunda

Wrestling fans everywhere mourned the sudden death of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fighter Windham Rotunda, better known as Bray Wyatt, who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 36 on Aug. 24, 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Indeed, Bray comes from a family of wrestling legends, with his father being WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Mike Rotunda, known as Mr. Wallstreet — among other nicknames. His brother, Taylor Rotunda, is also a famed Tag Team wrestler. Read on to learn more about Taylor below.

Taylor Rotunda is a wrestler, a mixologist, and so much more.

Taylor, a longtime WWE mainstay, not only throws it down in the ring, but he has his own YouTube channel dedicated to crafty cocktail recipes such as the Grinch Assassin, although he seemingly hasn't posted any new content since 2021. Likewise, the wrestler has also been neglecting his Instagram feed, and his Twitter, which describes the jack of all trades as a "self-taught chef" as well.

Article continues below advertisement

You may have seen Taylor on WWE Smackdown, WWE Raw, and countless other wrestling programs. Confused? That's because Taylor also has a professional stage name (many actually), which is Bo Dallas. More on that moniker in a moment.

First, a bit about the star's personal life. Not only does Taylor come from a famous wrestling family, with his grandfather Blackjack Mulligan and uncles also having their time in the ring entertaining millions, but he married another wrestler of sorts, too. In 2014, he said "I do" to Swedish arm wrestling champion Sarah Bäckman, but they have since divorced.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Rotunda is better known as Bo Dallas.

Even though Taylor comes from wrestling royalty and likely grew up admiring his grandfather, dad, and uncles, it seems he also looked up to another wrestling icon early on in his life. Before he was Bo Dallas, thrilling countless fans in the ring, the cocktail and kitchen wizard took a snap with none other than The Rock, Dwayne Johnson.

In a 2020 Instagram post, Taylor shared the adorable throwback image of himself grinning with his idol, and along with the caption, "Follow your dreams, never forget why you had them in the first place."

Article continues below advertisement

He began his WWE career years after this photo was taken, and adopted the name Bo Dallas. But this is far from the only performance moniker Taylor has used, and is also known to fans as Tank Mulligan, an homage to his grandfather, and Mr. Florida, which pays tribute to his roots growing up in the Sunshine State.

Taylor/Bo is not done wrestling.

Although he took a break in 2022 from the sport he loves, the wrestler confirmed in April of that year that he planned to keep going, saying, "I’m not – I’m the furthest from ‘done with wrestling’ that you can possibly be. I spent the past year diving into a bunch of different ventures outside of wrestling. But wrestling has never left my heart, not for one second."